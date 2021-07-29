The Best Of Virtual Grilling And Other Summertime Recipes

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third episode of the Food & Cocktail Virtual Series, a four-part series of online cooking lessons produced by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in partnership with La Bonita Supermarkets, will air on August 12 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will be able to cook from the comfort of their own kitchens with all of the necessary ingredients and easy to follow instruction from La Bonita spokesperson Celeste Perez, known professionally as Chef La Che.

The third installment of Food & Cocktail focuses on summertime grilling. The menu includes traditional carne asada barbecue, fresh shrimp ceviche, homemade guacamole and tangy paloma cocktails freshly shaken by Nick Polydoroff.

Prior to the virtual cooking lesson, participants will purchase online and pick up a specially prepared box of fresh ingredients from a choice of two local La Bonita locations. The box will contain everything needed to make the planned meal and cocktails to serve four people, including recipes for every item.

"We're trying to make it as easy as possible for you to actually enjoy the art of cooking, and not have to worry or stress about it," Chef La Che said. "We have everything ready for you. All you have to do is turn on that camera, that Zoom call, [and] take the things out of the boxes. Because I will show you, step-by-step, how to do the rest -- from prepping, to authentic cooking, to the flavorful ending."

Ingredient boxes cost $75 and must be reserved by August 8. Pick up can be scheduled on Tuesday, August 10 or Wednesday August 11, between 10 a.m. and & 7 p.m at the 6000 W. Cheyenne La Bonita location or the location at 2851 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. Visit reviewjournal.com/cooking to register for the event and to purchase the box of ingredients.

Participants will be sent the Zoom link two days prior to the event and then receive a reminder the day of the event. Those who are unable to attend the cooking show will be able to view the video after the original air date and time.

The final episode, the fourth in the series, of the Food & Cocktail Virtual Series will air November 11 and include holiday tamales, Mexican rice pudding, spiced hot chocolate, and more. Registration for this event is also open now.

La Bonita Supermarkets is a family owned and locally operated Hispanic Grocery Store, which has been in business for 30 years and has seven stores. La Bonita Supermarkets provide more than 900 jobs to the Las Vegas community and are committed to serving the Las Vegas area with the finest food products, high quality services and low prices. For more information visit the La Bonita Supermarkets website at bonitamarkets.com, on Facebook @LaBonitaMarkets or on Twitter @LaBonitaMarkets.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Contact: Melissa McCabe / (702) 858-2883 mmccabe@reviewjournal.com

