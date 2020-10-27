The Best Of SMX Virtual Event Explores Eight Disruptive Technologies Shaping The Future Of Smart Manufacturing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best of SMX Virtual Event will bring together manufacturing's most strategic minds to discuss crucial strategic and workforce issues, as well as eight disruptive technologies destined to change the face of manufacturing globally over the next decade. The event, set for Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT, assembles manufacturing experts, industry executives and thought leaders for a one-day online experience powered by SME, AMT - the Association for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Manufacturing International.

October 29 event assembles manufacturing experts, industry executives and thought leaders.

"Manufacturing is accelerating into its fourth renaissance," said Julie Pike, director of Canadian Events for SME. "Innovation and technological advancement are dramatically reshaping how we produce our products, from the way we design them, to how our factories are connected to how we empower our workforce. The Best of SMX Virtual Event will present case studies, panel discussions and a number of keynote addresses to explore Industry 4.0 and what manufacturers need to know to be successful and thrive under today's and tomorrow's changing, challenging business conditions."

Pike enumerated eight key disruptive technologies set for exploration at The Best of SMX, including:

3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing in which manufacturers use this game-changing power to design and rapidly produce tooling and finished parts not possible with traditional methods.

Automation & Robots technology that enables accuracy and increased productivity while assuming dirty and even dangerous tasks done by humans who can focus on more technical aspects of manufacturing.

Cybersecurity to protect systems, networks and programs from digital attacks, maintain data integrity and safeguard businesses' intellectual property.

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning utilizes computer systems to reason over collected data and predict maintenance and other key business needs.

Data analytics evaluates raw data from the manufacturing environment to deduce issues and initiate experience-based business decisions.

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality to create new vision in enacting machine maintenance, product design, workforce training and manufacturing simulation.

Industrial IoT utilizing machine-to-machine communication, big data and machine learning to power efficiencies and reliability in the factory.

Workforce Transformation to drive the cultural and technological changes that are necessary for manufacturing companies to take advantage of smart manufacturing initiatives.

The event will feature prominent manufacturing experts from major global organizations, including Ford Motor Co., Lockheed Martin, Stanley Black & Decker, Microsoft Corp., Nikon, Verizon Business Group, Siemens Industry Software, McKinsey & Co., among others.

About The Best of SMX Virtual EventHosted by SME, the Association for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Manufacturing International, The Best of SMX Virtual Event teaches how smart manufacturing enables the availability of key information about the manufacturing process as needed to empower critical decision making. The Best of SMX Virtual takes place Oct. 29 th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT and can be accessed through its SmartManufacturingExperience.com website.

About AMTThe Association For Manufacturing Technology represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology - the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, VA, near the nation's capital, AMT acts as the industry's voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing's advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS - The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. www.amtonline.org.

About Advanced Manufacturing International, Inc.Advanced Manufacturing International (AMI) was launched in August of 2020 as a non-profit organization with a clear mission - to accelerate the digital transformation of small and medium size manufacturers. We understand that small to medium sized manufacturers have different technical requirements and a critical need for low-cost from solutions to remain competitive. Our non-profit is focused to provide our digital solutions that bring real value with short payback time. AMI is a subsidiary of the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG) and is based in Clearwater, Fla. For more information, visit AMI at https://advmfg.org/.

About SMESME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-of-smx-virtual-event-explores-eight-disruptive-technologies-shaping-the-future-of-smart-manufacturing-301160866.html

SOURCE SME