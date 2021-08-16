The Best Gaming Laptops On The Market

There are plenty of gaming laptops available on the market today to cater to different needs, budgets and performance preferences.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech retailer, PCByte, explains that no two gamers are the same, with individual preferences, tastes and budgets determining their setup. There are some gamers who look for the best gaming PC , while others prefer the portability of a laptop. Because a gaming laptop can perform just as well as a gaming PC these days, PCByte has rounded up the best versions for a range of budgets and preferences.

According to PCByte, the Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 is the best gaming laptop on the market today for most gamers. Compact and light, it packs a powerful punch when it comes to performance. Featuring AMD's Ryzen 4000 series processor and Nvidia's RTX 2060 GPU coupled with a good deal of RAM and a quality 120Hz 14-inch display, this highly portable gaming laptop is known to have strong battery life while delivering excellent results. As PCByte explains, this model is a quality all-round gaming package that can be used for both work and play. Furthermore, its affordable price point appeals to many gamers who are looking for the best gaming laptop Australia wide.

For those with a bigger budget, PCByte says the MSI GS66 Stealth is an ultra-portable gaming laptop with powerful gaming capabilities. With up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX3080 graphics, it is capable of up to 5.3GHz in single-core Turbo mode. This model includes a superior cooling system, massive battery and smooth 300Hz refresh rate, plus all models have WiFi 6 for fast and stable network performance. Powerful, thin, quiet and light, it also features Nvidia's Resizable Bar which enables the CPU to access the entire GPU frame buffer at once instead of performing multiple small CPU to GPU transfers. This results in a noticeable performance increase in popular games including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk and F1 2020.

At the other end of the market, one of the best budget-friendly gaming laptops on the market recommended by PCByte is the Asus TUF Gaming FX505DT. Equipped with GeForce GTX™ 1660 Ti GPU for smooth gaming and live-streaming, it pairs its quad-core processor with up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 2400MHz memory for improved performance and energy efficiency. Most gamers would find the Asus TUF Gaming FX505DT a decent mid-range gaming laptop with many advantages and almost no flaws.

To shop for the best gaming laptop or gaming PC Australia wide, PCByte is a reputable online retailer with a comprehensive range available to meet your needs. In addition to gaming PC and laptops, PCByte also sells everyday tech gadgets and smart home devices like the Xiaomi robot vacuum too.

Related Images

pc-byte.png PC Byte PC Byte

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-gaming-laptops-on-the-market-301355531.html

SOURCE PCByte