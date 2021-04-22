The Bennington State Bank Announces Future Home In Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bennington State Bank (BSB), a leading independent community bank in central Kansas, is pleased to announce their plans to build a full-service location in Wichita, Kansas. The bank's ninth location will open later this year and work is already underway.

Construction is beginning on land purchased from Estancia Development on North Ridge Road. Krehbiel Architecture and Icon Structures are designing and building the new state of the art building. Construction is projected to be completed by summer 2021.

"We have served many individuals and businesses in Wichita for years and are excited to be expanding our footprint to better serve those customers," said Darren Gragg, President. "This location will allow us to strengthen our relationships in the Wichita area as well as build new relationships. We are passionate about expanding our reach and serving more customers, and will always be the local bank where you are treated like family."

Wichita will be The Bennington State Bank's ninth full-service banking location in Kansas. As a full-service banking location, the Wichita BSB will offer in-branch services for personal and business banking needs, as well as online and digital solutions. BSB aims to be a trusted financial partner always operating with integrity, fairness and professionalism. BSB takes pride in being able to offer the personalized care and service of a community-focused hometown bank paired with leading edge banking technology found at larger banks.

The Wichita location will be led by Brandon Knowles, Wichita Market President. Knowles is a Kansas native and has deep roots in the Wichita area. Knowles holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University and was a four-year letterman on the Kansas State University Football team. Knowles has more than 20 years' experience in the title insurance and real estate industry.

"As a real estate professional in Wichita for more than two decades, I am very excited about the opportunity to join such a great organization that has an impeccable 135 year history of creating personal banking relationships with clients through integrity and trust. By joining the Bennington State Bank family, I am proud to be a part of bringing those values and resources to Wichita," said Brandon Knowles, Wichita Market President.

"As BSB expands, it's important for us to keep the same hometown feel and service we are known for. That's why we jumped at the opportunity to hire a well-known member of the community as the Market President," said Burke Matthews, President Emeritus. "We take pride in being the bank you can trust and always putting customers first."

About The Bennington State Bank

Established in 1887, The Bennington State Bank (BSB) was founded on the principles of integrity, trust, and fostering long-term customer relationships through the delivery of excellence in customer service and financial products including state-of-the-art online and mobile platforms. BSB is a full-service financial provider, offering Consumer banking, Ag solutions, and Commercial banking, including Trust and Wealth Management, Portfolio Management and Employee Benefit Services. With over $900 million in total assets, plus over $250 million in assets under management in our Wealth Management department, BSB has locations in Salina, Bennington, Minneapolis, Lucas, Sylvan Grove, Abilene, and Wamego. Always committed to local decision-making, excellent customer service and community investment, BSB is your trusted hometown bank. For more information, please visit bsbks.com.

The Bennington State Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

Trust & Wealth Management Investment Products are: NOT FDIC insured • NOT deposits of the bank • NOT guaranteed. Subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of principal invested

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12866909

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bennington-state-bank-announces-future-home-in-wichita-301275509.html

SOURCE The Bennington State Bank