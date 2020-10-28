The Benefits Of Daily Omega-3 Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acids are well known in the health and wellness industry for a myriad of health benefits. Omega 3 fatty acids are most abundantly found in fish oil, but can also be found in lower doses from plant sources. Omega-3s have consistently been one of the best-selling supplemental health products on the market because supplementation provides a more convenient delivery method.

Health and wellness brand Optimega set out to create an omega-3 supplement with a higher rate of bioavailability than their competition, in an easy to drink, liquid shot, rather than a capsule. Optimega OmegaShots are available in fruit flavors and have been a best-selling product among people who find it difficult to take pills, but still desire the benefits of omega-3 supplements.

One such benefit to ingesting a healthy dose of omega-3 fish oils could be lowering triglyceride levels in the body. In a recent statement, The American Heart Association states that for people who struggle with exceptionally high triglyceride levels, taking a substantially higher than average dose of omega 3 fish oil could help lower those levels by as much as twenty to thirty percent.

Unlike many prescription medications used to lower triglycerides, omega-3 fish oils, obtained either through diet or supplementation comes with no risk of negative drug interactions. This is especially good news for older adults who are looking to pursue more natural, holistic wellness options that are efficacious.

OmegaShots come in distinct varieties, including a daily vitamin formula, a product specifically for older adults, a prenatal solution, and a formula for active bodies. Customizing their formulas has allowed Optimega to cater to the specific needs of their customer base.

Throughout 2020, Optimega has been expanding their online availability to meet e-commerce demand, as more Americans are buying their supplements from home. Currently, OmegaShots are for sale through most major online retailers, including Amazon.com, but the company will be expanding their online and in-store availability in the coming year.

Please direct inquiries to: Hillary Dehaven(954) 539-2526 257793@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-benefits-of-daily-omega-3-supplements-301161363.html

SOURCE Optimega