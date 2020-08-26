The Beauty Industry Is Poised For Success If Brands Revamp Customer Journey To Meet Consumers' Digital Needs According To Tinuiti's 2020 Beauty Industry Trends Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing agency across the triopoly of Google, Facebook and Amazon, released their 2020 Beauty Industry Trends Report providing insight towards how the industry continues to see growth, amidst the financial and economical challenges caused by COVID-19. This survey generates a snapshot of current beauty spending and preferences to provide guidance for sellers, not only through the current pandemic, but moving forward into 2021 and beyond.

In April, Tinuiti surveyed over 2,000 consumers aged 18-65 about their beauty shopping habits. This study reveals several valuable insights to help inform the marketing strategy of beauty brands:

In 2020, nearly 54 percent of shoppers spend more than $25 per month—an 8% increase from 2019

per month—an 8% increase from 2019 6-in-10 customers use social media for beauty product inspiration with Facebook/Instagram leading the way

When browsing and buying online, 49 percent of respondents prefer to use mobile devices—a 24 percent increase compared to 2019

63 percent of consumers say that brands need to do better when it comes to reflecting their customers' unique beauty needs

"2020 is the year of the "Super Spenders"; we saw a 45 percent jump in shoppers who spend over $50 a month on beauty products," said Dalton Dorné, chief marketing officer, Tinuiti. "It may surprise people that men make up nearly 40 percent of this group. As this audience becomes increasingly diverse and valuable, beauty brands have an opportunity to evolve and connect with this audience in more meaningful ways."

Actionable insights like these are featured throughout Tinuiti's 2020 Beauty Consumer Study while taking a deeper look into which sub-verticals are booming, where people are buying (online marketplaces vs. stores) and how they're buying (ex. Rise in mobile browsing and subscription boxes). Tinuiti continues to release reports that share insights on a variety of topics including quarterly benchmark reports that examine the triopoly of Search, Social and Marketplaces.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing agency across the triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon and beyond. Tinuiti unites channel expertise with cross-channel strategy to help clients identify, engage, and acquire customers, then retain and reactivate them as they continue their digital journey. With expertise in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, every solution is built on best-in-class analytics, brought to life with brilliant creative, and delivered by exceptional strategists. Clients include Bombas, Truist (formerly known as BB&T), Eddie Bauer, Ethan Allen, Etsy, Rite Aid, Seventh Generation, The Honest Company, Tommy Bahama, Terminix, Vitamin Shoppe. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-beauty-industry-is-poised-for-success-if-brands-revamp-customer-journey-to-meet-consumers-digital-needs-according-to-tinuitis-2020-beauty-industry-trends-report-301119184.html

SOURCE Tinuiti