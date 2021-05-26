The BeatBuds, Let's Jam! (Photo: Business Wire)

Preschoolers will get ready to rock with Nickelodeon's brand-new animated series The BeatBuds, Let's Jam! (formerly The BeatBuds), based on the popular kids' music duo and premiering Monday, June 7, at 9 a.

Preschoolers will get ready to rock with Nickelodeon's brand-new animated series The BeatBuds, Let's Jam! (formerly The BeatBuds), based on the popular kids' music duo and premiering Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. (ET/PT). Co-produced by Scooter Braun's SB Projects in association with Cyber Group Studios, the short-form series (10 episodes) follows the musical adventures of Jonny and Matty, and features an original song in each episode. New episodes of The BeatBuds, Let's Jam! will air daily through Friday, June 11, at 9 a.m. (ET/PT), on Nickelodeon as part of a Nick Jr. Beat Bash week-long programming event featuring music-themed episodes of hit series including PAW Patrol, Blue's Clues & You! and Baby Shark's Big Show!

The BeatBuds, Let's Jam! will also air daily June 7-11 at 6 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel and be available on the Nick Jr. YouTube channels. The series will begin rolling out on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally in July. Following the premiere, The BeatBuds, Let's Jam! will be available on Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services, NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App.

In The BeatBuds, Let's Jam!, rock 'n' roll duo and best friends Jonny and Matty, a.k.a. The BeatBuds, are traveling to their big concert, The BeatBASH. As they journey to the show in The Beat Bus, they have awesome fun-filled experiences making new friends and performing their songs with everyone and everything they encounter.

In the series premiere, "Hello BeatBuddies/The Silly Monkey," Jonny and Matty are on their way to the Beat Bash when they get pulled into space by a friendly alien named Greeny, and must introduce themselves through the song "Hello BeatBuddies." Then, The BeatBuds' practice gets a monkey wrench thrown in it when they can't find their instruments. They discover a Silly Monkey took their gear and are led on a wild monkey chase as they sing "The Silly Monkey."

The BeatBuds, Let's Jam! is written by Evan Sinclair ( Ryan's Mystery Playdate, The Aquabats! Super Show!), and executive produced by Mark Salisbury ( Bubble Guppies, Butterbean's Café), Anttu Harlin and Joonas Utti ( Yellow Yeti) for Gigglebug Entertainment, which served as the animation studio. The BeatBuds, Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, also serve as executive producers on the series along with Scooter Braun and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects and Cyber Group Studios. Production of The BeatBuds, Let's Jam! for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.

About The BeatBuds

Best friends and musical partners since the age of six, Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, a.k.a. Jonny Jingles and Matty Maracas, are The BeatBuds. Their mission is to create and perform rockin' children's music designed for the whole family to enjoy. Through educationally based, catchy tunes and an interactive music experience, the 'Buds seamlessly entertain, educate, and bring families together to create memories that last a lifetime.

About SB Projects

Founded by Scooter Braun, SB Projects is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of music, film, technology, brands, culture, and social good. In addition to managing a roster of some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham and Tori Kelly, SB Projects has grown their film and television division to include a robust slate of projects including the FX Network's most watched comedy series "Dave," YouTube's record breaking docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons," CBS's "Scorpion," Ariana Grande feature documentary "Excuse Me, I Love You" with Netflix, "Never Say Never," which remains the highest grossing music documentary in domestic box-office history and most recently, YouTube's critically acclaimed four part docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil". The company also has many projects in active development including "Trap Queen" from creator Miquel Nolla for Freeform, "Anna K" based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Lee, an untitled K-Pop film for 20 thCentury Studios, and "The Undesirables" for Amazon Studios among many others. In addition, SB Projects has a multi-year, first-look deal with Amazon Studios to develop television projects.

About Cyber Group Studios

Cyber Group Studios is a leading producer and distributor of animated series and a developer of global entertainment brands for children and families worldwide. Founded in 2005 and employing around 150 people, the company has set offices in Paris (France) and Los Angeles (USA), studios in Paris and Roubaix (France). Cyber Groups Studios creates and promotes content for Broadcasters, Digital Platforms, Theatres and Direct-to-Consumers (home entertainment, interactive games, consumer products). The company's dedication for managing content resonating with kids and families globally has earned Cyber Group Studios multiple international awards. For more information, visit: www.cybergroupstudios.com

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42 nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

