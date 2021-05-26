The Beasley Firm Recognized Multiple Times In 2021 "Super Lawyers®" List

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local personal injury lawyers at The Beasley Firm have made their mark in this year's Super Lawyers® publication. Compiled by U.S. News annually, Super Lawyers® is the nation's oldest rating service for attorneys. This year, The Beasley Firm saw 9 lawyers included in the Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists for their outstanding work.

The Super Lawyers® list includes the following attorneys from the firm:

Barbara R. Axelrod (Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff and Appellate)

(Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff and Appellate) James E. Beasley, Jr. (Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff, Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff, and Aviation and Aerospace)

(Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff, Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff, and Aviation and Aerospace) Scott A. Bennett (Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff and Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff)

(Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff and Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff) Marsha F. Santangelo , MD (Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff)

(Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff) Dion G. Rassias (General Litigation and Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff)

(General Litigation and Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff) David A. Yanoff (Appellate)

Super Lawyers® includes only 5% of the nation's lawyers, making The Beasley Firm's high number of listees an impressive figure.

Three of the firm's newer attorneys were included in the Rising Stars list, which honors attorneys who are age 40 or younger or have spent 10 or fewer years in practice. Rising Stars includes an even smaller percentage of attorneys than the Super Lawyers® list—just 2.5%. The Beasley Firm's Rising Stars 2021 listees are:

Peter J. Johnsen (Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff and Media and Advertising)

(Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff and Media and Advertising) Lane R. Jubb, Jr. (Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff and Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff)

(Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff and Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff) Louis Tumolo (Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff, Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff, and Professional Liability: Plaintiff)

The Beasley Firm has had multiple attorneys selected to Super Lawyers® every year since 2004. Its entire team is proud of the achievement, and already looking to next year's selection process.

Founded by the original law maverick and namesake of the James E. Beasley School of Law of Temple University, The Beasley Firm has made a name for itself in Philadelphia over the past 6 decades. Its attorneys are known for their excellent work supporting injury victims in the fight for justice. They have achieved multiple record-setting verdicts and settlements for clients, recovering over $2 billion altogether. Anyone who needs assistance with a personal injury, complex litigation, or appellate matters can schedule their free consultation with the firm by visiting them online at www.beasleyfirm.com or calling 215-866-2424.

