The Beachbody Company And Forest Road Acquisition Corp To Participate In SPACInsider Webinar

The Beachbody Company, LLC ("The Beachbody Company,"), and Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) ("Forest Road"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider on May 12 th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Participating in the webinar will be Carl Daikeler, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Beachbody Company, and Tom Staggs, Board Member of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. and Former CFO and COO of Disney. During the webinar, Mr. Daikeler and Mr. Staggs will provide an overview of the three-way merger between Forest Road, The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness. They will also address how the transaction will create a leading subscription health and wellness company that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on three powerful market trends - digital subscriptions, connected fitness and growing demand for health and wellness - to capture share in the $1.5 trillion health and wellness sector.

Learn more and register for the event at: https://icrinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eAeb03YqQm2RW_abLG7c3w

About The Beachbody Company

Headquartered in Santa Monica, The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leader in health and fitness, with a 22-year track record of creating innovative content and powerful brands. With 2.6 million paid digital fitness subscribers across two platforms, a nationwide peer-support system of over 400,000 influencers and coaches, and a premium portfolio of branded nutrition products, Beachbody is a leading holistic health and wellness company with over $1 billion in revenue projected in 2021. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand platform and the fast-growing DTC platform Openfit, which launched in 2019 and features 400+ live trainer-led group fitness classes per week with real-time feedback. The Company recently entered into a pending three-way merger agreement with Forest Road Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Myx Fitness Holdings LLC, an at-home connected fitness platform, which will make it a public company. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

As previously announced, upon closing of the business combination, Forest Road will be renamed "The Beachbody Company" and is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol "BODY".

About Forest Road Acquisition Corp.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp., a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, raised $300 million in November 2020 and its securities are listed on the NYSE under the tickers "FRX," "FRX.U" and "FRX WS." The Forest Road team includes three former Disney senior executives — Tom Staggs, director and Chairperson of the Strategic Advisory Committee, Kevin Mayer, strategic advisor and Salil Mehta, Chief Financial Officer — and is strengthened by the strategic connectivity and deal-making expertise of directors, officers and strategic advisors like Shaquille O'Neal, Peter Schlessel, Keith Horn, Sheila Stamps, Teresa Miles Walsh and Martin Luther King III. For more information, please visit https://www.spacroadone.com/.

About SPACInsider

SPACInsider is a trusted intelligence and analysis provider specializing in the Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) asset class. SPACInsider's mission is to be the best-in-class source for SPAC information benefiting investors, SPAC teams, bankers and service providers. The company provides comprehensive data covering the SPAC transaction universe, along with detailed analysis and coverage of IPO and acquisition events. SPACInsider is led by Kristi Marvin, a career investment banker with over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, who began working on SPACs in 2005.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Beachbody and Forest Road, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction, future financial condition and performance of Beachbody and expected financial impacts of the transaction (including future revenue, pro forma equity value and cash balance), the satisfaction of closing conditions to the transaction, the PIPE transaction, the level of redemptions of FRX's public stockholders and the products and markets and expected future performance and market opportunities of Beachbody. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of FRX's securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by FRX's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by FRX, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the approval of the merger agreement by the stockholders of FRX, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following any redemptions by FRX's public stockholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed transaction, (v) the inability to complete the PIPE transaction, (vi) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (vii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Beachbody's business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (viii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Beachbody, (ix) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Beachbody or against FRX related to the merger agreement or the proposed transaction, (x) the ability to maintain the listing of FRX's securities on a national securities exchange, (xi) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Beachbody and Myx operate, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the business of Beachbody and Myx and changes in the combined capital structure, (xii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (xiii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive residential real estate industry, and (ix) costs related to the transaction and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated shareholder redemptions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-4 discussed below and other documents filed by FRX from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Beachbody and FRX assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. None of Beachbody, Myx or FRX gives any assurance that Beachbody, Myx or FRX, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed transaction among The Beachbody Company, Forest Road Acquisition Corp., and Myx Fitness. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. FRX intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of FRX, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. A proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all FRX shareholders. FRX also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of FRX are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by FRX through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

FRX and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from FRX's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the business combination will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus when available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

