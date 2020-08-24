The Bay Area News Group Names Arena Solutions A Winner Of The Bay Area Top Workplaces 2020 Award

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Solutions has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Bay Area News Group. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party employee engagement survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

"We're excited to be recognized as a Bay Area News Top Workplace for 2020 for the ninth consecutive year," said Craig Livingston, CEO of Arena Solutions. "It's essential to support and engage employees more effectively as companies become more virtual. Our amazing culture allows us to continue to thrive."

About Arena Solutions

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high-tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. Arena unifies product lifecycle (PLM) and quality management (QMS) processes, allowing every participant throughout the product realization process from design to manufacturing to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com.

About Energage, LLC

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com.

