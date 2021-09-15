The Batchery Announces Batch 13, A New Cohort Of Startups

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen early-stage startups have joined the Batchery's 2021 Fall program for entrepreneurs. These founders join more than 150 companies that have graduated from the Batchery program in the last five years.

Each Batchery cohort spends 12 weeks moving through the three pillars of the Batchery's program:

High-touch mentorship from the Batchery's accomplished Investor Advisory community

Startup 101 - a collection of multi-class online courses that help founders build their businesses and jump-start their success.

A series of Batchery-hosted roundtables and service partnerships.

Batch 13 is the second group to come through the Batchery in 2021.These startups address challenges in a variety of spaces, including ed tech, fintech, IoT, NFTs and more. Batch 13 is:

24HourTruckFix - Dispatch and automation software for the transportation industry

Clusiv - E-learning platform built for and by the blind and visually impaired

CounselHero - Intelligent, automated career counselors for students

Cur8able - Disability fashion styling platform

FilterHealth - Automated air filter management system with IoT

keepwith - Networking advice and education

BUDDY - AI digital health app for seniors and their caregivers

Mantis Robotics - Fenceless robots for manufacturing and warehouse automation

NFT FM - Full-length music NFTs that supports artists directly

Overcome the Barrier - Spanish language educational software and platform

QuantumCamp - Educational software to bring advanced math and science to K-12

SteamChain - B2B payments for companies conducting international commerce

TruCard - Financial wellness through investing in digital assets

Windscape ai - Smart control for wind turbines with AI and sensors

Zelite - Integrated platform for real estate investors in a mobile app

In addition to expert mentorship and course work, the Batchery provides financing to promising startups through its Angel Fund and the associated Investor Adviser Seed Fund ( www.iasv.co ). In this way, more than $600,000 was directed to founders in the most recent Batch in August and September this year.

"The Batchery was able to exceed our expectations in several ways," says Phillip Hansel, CEO of Ai-Ops , an IA-driven engineering platform to help users operate industrial processes. "First, with their time commitment to understanding our business and challenges. Second, by leveraging their own social capital to make solid connections for our business. Third, the Batchery folks maintained a positive attitude towards our success and our struggle to get to the next level."

With Batch 13, the Batchery is continuing to expand: the 15 companies represent the most startups in a single cohort to date. "Our capacity to provide real value to founders continues to grow," says Batchery Executive Director Peter Burghardt, "And the quality of this latest Batch is testimony to our success as the support network for a new generation of technology and product leaders."

The Batchery is a diverse community of well-connected and experienced angel investors. Our unique approach brings to startups deep expertise, a diverse network and just in time resources. The Batchery helps startups transform into thriving businesses.

