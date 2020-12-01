The Baltimore Sun Names Audacious Inquiry A Recipient Of The Top Workplaces 2020 Award

BALTIMORE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry, a health IT company that facilitates connected care across the U.S. healthcare system, announced today that it has been named among the Top Workplaces 2020 honored by The Baltimore Sun.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, for example.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

"At Audacious Inquiry, we're building the future of healthcare by making data sharing possible across the entire system," says Chris Brandt, Chief Executive Officer at Audacious Inquiry. "It's a big mission, and to do it right, we need to have the best team, all working together towards our goal. We are honored to receive this award from The Baltimore Sun for the fourth time — it is truly a reflection on our hardworking, collaborative, and talented team."

Audacious Inquiry prides itself on being a workplace focused on inclusivity, collaboration, and communication. These attributes along with competitive benefits help attract and retain top talent. Audacious Inquiry has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 10 years in a row by Inc. 5000, and the company continues to enjoy rapid growth. Recently Audacious Inquiry expanded its leadership team and Board of Directors and acquired growth capital, further supporting innovation and company expansion.

Founded in Baltimore in 2004, Audacious Inquiry closes the health information gap for providers, payers, and public health agencies by enabling providers and care managers to be proactive during important moments such as transitions of care. Through a nationally deployed solution, Audacious Inquiry's pioneering software solutions help at-risk providers and payers working within value-based arrangements to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

To join the growing team, visit ainq.com/career/. Positions throughout sales & marketing, product development, policy & project management, and corporate functions are available.

About Audacious InquiryAudacious Inquiry is a national industry-shaping health IT company that provides a connected care platform facilitating the secure transmission of actionable, accurate, and event-driven data across the U.S. healthcare system. Audacious Inquiry's pioneering software solutions help providers and care managers be proactive during the most important moments, including during transitions of care. This information helps at-risk providers and payers working within value-based arrangements reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

With years of experience developing health data exchanges at the federal and state level, Audacious Inquiry is a trusted partner to health plans, health systems, public health agencies, and federal, state, and local government agencies across the country. Audacious Inquiry's trusted solutions, which include its flagship Encounter Notification Service® (ENS) and the Patient Unified Lookup System for Emergencies™ (PULSE), serve more than 60 million people nationwide. For more information, visit us at ainq.com, or follow us on Twitter at @A_INQ.

About EnergageEnergage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

