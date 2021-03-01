The Balfin Group Affiliates Green Coast Resort And Residences In Albania With Interval International

MIAMI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announced the addition of Green Coast Resort and Residences in Palasa, Albania, to its global vacation network. Situated within a multimillion-dollar mixed-use beachfront property on the southwestern Albanian coastline, across from the Italian peninsula in the heart of the Mediterranean, the luxury condo-hotel soft opened in 2019. The final phase of the project is anticipated to be completed in 2022.

Green Coast Resort and Residences is the latest venture by the Balfin Group, one of Albania's largest privately held investment companies, known for developing expansive shopping centers, industrial parks, and upscale commercial and residential real estate developments in Albania and Austria. Darren Ettridge, Interval's senior vice president of resort sales and business development for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, noted, "The group has made a significant investment in this superb project, which is located in an emerging tourism destination and designed to appeal to the discerning buyer. We are delighted to welcome it to Interval's network."

Overlooking a spectacular bay on the Albanian Riviera, the completed resort will be comprised of 450 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom villas and apartments with spacious open-plan living and dining areas, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private pools, and furnished patios or terraces. Units feature a serene color palette, plush furnishings, bathrooms with modern fixtures, and scenic sea or mountain views. The beachfront promenade is anticipated to include bars and restaurants, a grocery store, and a sports center offering numerous water sports activities, and more.

"The Balfin Group has a proven track record of delivering top-quality projects. We are enthusiastic about this large-scale 100-acre project, which was built fully respecting the eco-system, culture, and history of Palasa," said Ledia Telhai, CEO of Balfin Real Estate & Hospitality, the resort's management company. "The affiliation with Interval is the perfect complement to what we offer. Our owners will greatly appreciate the global exchange options, leisure programs and benefits, and excellent customer service."

The village of Palasa is surrounded by crystal turquoise waters and lush green hills. Its surrounding areas offer a variety of historic sites and natural attractions, from the unspoiled beaches of the Ionian coast and the spectacular peaks of the Albanian Alps, to Greek and Roman archeological parks, Byzantine monasteries, and medieval castles.

New owners participating in the rental program at Green Coast Resort & Residences will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and will become Interval Gold ® members, entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options ®, the ability to exchange a week of occupancy at their resort accommodation for credit towards the purchase of a cruise, hotel, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange ®; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; special amenities with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards ® membership; and VIP Concierge℠, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Interval International Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 14 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 1.8 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

