The Bahamas' New Website Receives Top Honours In 2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

The relaunched, user-friendly Bahamas.com allows travellers to dive deep into Bahamian culture while planning their next vacation

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation took home Gold in the "Destination Marketing Website" category during the 2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for its newly relaunched website.

"Travel Weekly is an influential provider of travel industry news, research and analysis, and to be recognized by esteemed industry experts is a great honour," said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "We are so proud to be acknowledged amongst the best in the industry."

Highlights of the redesigned website, which is now available in six languages, include an "Itinerary Planner" that allows travelers to build a custom itinerary and in-depth "Experiences" pages that leverage the power of storytelling to showcase the islands' most unique experiences. In addition, the revamped website offers new features and functionalities that make planning a vacation in The Bahamas fun, easy and informative.

"The relaunch of Bahamas.com was truly a team effort. Each new feature on the website was meticulously designed to ensure that every person who visits the site leaves with a deeper understanding of our beautiful destination," said Joy Jibrilu, Director General of Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "We wanted to make the vacation planning experience seamless, while inspiring visitors with real, culturally enriching Bahamian stories."

"We are proud to work alongside The Bahamas to help share the story of its 16 islands across the world," said Rafael Cardozo, founder and CEO of Tambourine, The Bahamas' agency of record. "To receive the Magellan Gold Award, which is easily one of the industry's most coveted and widely recognised awards, is the icing on the cake."

Travellers can check out the interactive website and plan their next Caribbean escape by visiting Bahamas.com.

ABOUT THE MAGELLAN AWARDS

Honouring industry leaders in a broad range of segments including Hotels and Resorts, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services and much more, the Magellan Awards recognise the best in the travel industry and salute outstanding travel professionals and agencies. Winners are selected by an advisory board consisting of top travel industry professionals. All winners are highlighted in the October 2021 issue of Travel Weekly, read by travel enthusiasts globally.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas offer world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram .

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation ajohnson@bahamas.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bahamas-new-website-receives-top-honours-in-2021-travel-weekly-magellan-awards-301406844.html

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation