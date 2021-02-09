The Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism Announces "From The Bahamas With Love" Virtual Romance Expo

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas, one of the world's leading destinations for weddings and honeymoons, is gearing up to host two virtual events - From The Bahamas With Love - to showcase the vast offerings for romantic escapes...

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas, one of the world's leading destinations for weddings and honeymoons, is gearing up to host two virtual events - From The Bahamas With Love - to showcase the vast offerings for romantic escapes throughout the destination. The expo will bring together industry leaders, partners, hotels, venues and services for a truly unique and educational experience for trade and consumer participants.

The virtual events will kick off on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 (from 1pm to 4pm EST), with an afternoon planned specifically for trade professionals, including travel agents and event planners. The second day will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (from 4pm to 7pm EST), and is open to consumers, including soon-to-be engaged or recently engaged couples, future brides and grooms, bachelorette party planners, honeymoon do-over seekers and more.

The pandemic has caused many couples to postpone or reimagine their romantic getaways over the last year, and the destination wants to ensure future planning is made as seamless as possible in 2021. From the Bahamas With Love will feature a diverse series of panel discussions with experts from across all romance industry sectors, along with opportunities to network directly with partners. Those attending will enjoy a literal "taste" of The Bahamas from home via the following activities and experiences:

Engaging Panels + Breakout Sessions: Virtual sessions will highlight current trends, how to accommodate various wedding styles and preferences in The Bahamas , keeping the romance alive with activities and adventures for every type of couple and more. Sessions to include:

A New Take on Romantic Travel ( March 3 ) being moderated by Alan Berg , Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) and leading wedding business consultant, featuring panelists Lisa Sheldon (Co-founder of Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialist Association), David Woods (President of the Association of Bridal Consultants) and Danielle Andrews (Co-founder of the Wedding Planners Institute of Canada )

Romance Reimagined ( March 3 and March 10 ) being moderated by Bridgette King , Executive Director with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, featuring panelists Jena Conway (Director of Weddings and Special Occasions at Atlantis, Paradise Island), Gilda Noboa , Director of Sales and Marketing for USA and Canada ( Viva Wyndham ); Desiree Moxey , Director of Events (Baha Mar Grand Hyatt) (Boutique hotels will be featured during the consumer day panel discussion.)

Love Is All You Need ( March 3 and March 10 ) with moderator Cindy Coakley-Knowles , President of the Bahamas Bridal Association, and featuring panelists Natalie Appleyard , Director of Wildflowers; Marva Munroe of Chic Bahamas Weddings, photographer Lyndah Wells and Kenton Burrows of Expressions Entertainment.

Romance Me in The Bahamas ( March 10 ) with moderator Alison McGill , Editor, Weddingbells Magazine, and featuring panelists Tracey Manailescu , Co-founder of The Wedding Planners Institute of Canada and David Cox , Publisher of Caribbean Bride Magazine

( ): featuring well known presenter , CSP who will be discussing how to ask better questions to help you sell more in less time. Keynote Speaker ( March 10 ): Jennifer Stein , Editor-in-chief of Destination I Do magazine, will deliver the expo's keynote address, "Keep Calm & Marry On " highlighting the shifts in the industry and how couples are finding creative ways to bring to life their weddings, honeymoons and romantic escapes safely amidst the pandemic.

Walk the virtual floor visiting a variety of booths to collect essential information for download or take advantage of the live chat feature allowing participants to ask questions and speak directly with local hoteliers and Bahamas Romance specialists. A Taste of The Bahamas Experiences: Be transported to The Bahamas featuring the making of signature cocktails, enjoy the culinary delights of a Bahamian Chef or check out the latest bridal fashion as models walk the runway for a Bahamian fashion show.

Be transported to The featuring the making of signature cocktails, enjoy the culinary delights of a Bahamian Chef or check out the latest bridal fashion as models walk the runway for a Bahamian fashion show. "From The Bahamas with Love" Magazine Launch: Participants will be offered access to the first edition of the digital magazine, launching March 10 , with exclusive wedding planning content including -- top venue recommendations, bachelorette party planning inspiration, as well as made in The Bahamas decor and styling tips.

Participants will be offered access to the first edition of the digital magazine, launching , with exclusive wedding planning content including -- top venue recommendations, bachelorette party planning inspiration, as well as made in The decor and styling tips. Prizes and Giveaways: Special Media & Travel trade giveaway ( March 3 )

Prizes and Giveaways: On the consumer day ( March 10 ),lucky couples will have a chance to win one of 16 romantic experiences, including an all-expenses paid romantic getaway to The Bahamas and a destination wedding or vow renewal.

"With intimate, secluded cays, unmatched turquoise waters and pink- and white-sand beaches, it's easy to understand why The Bahamas is considered one of the world's most romantic destinations," said Joy Jibrilu, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. "With so many offerings available, we are thrilled to connect consumers to experts across a number of industries through our virtual romance expo experience to ensure the ease of planning a romantic Bahamian getaway, especially after so many plans were upended this last year."

Whether couples are planning a wedding, anniversary, honeymoon or simply a romantic escape - the virtual expo offers invaluable access to experts, resources to take all of the stress away from planning and allow more time to find out why It's Better in The Bahamas.

Links to register for the events:

Travel Trade ( March 3): https://www.bahamas.com/from-the-bahamas-with-love-trade Consumer (March 10): https://www.bahamas.com/from-the-bahamas-with-love-consumer

