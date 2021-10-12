The Bahamas Is In A Good Position To Benefit From Investment And The Multicultural Segment

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation recently participated in the 25 th Annual International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show (NABHOOD).

The National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers' (NABHOOD) mission is to create wealth within diverse communities by increasing the number of minorities developing, managing, operating, and owning hotels, while expanding vendor opportunities and executive level jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper gave remarks along with other key leaders from top hotel brands in the Caribbean region. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed why investing in The Bahamas right now is optimal.

"In recent years, The Bahamas has benefitted from close to 3 billion dollars in foreign direct investment. Development projects have ranged from mega resorts, marinas and attractions to boutique hotels. This ongoing development activity is a strong indicator of one thing — investor confidence," said Cooper. He added, "We project continued growth in visitor arrivals in the months ahead, based on positive hotel bookings. There has been a significant increase in airlift fueled by pent-up demand for travel. Currently, there are direct or one stop flights to The Bahamas from every major region of the United States."

The Deputy Prime Minister in his closing remarks encouraged all attendees to invest in The Bahamas. "The Bahamas has in place all the prime conditions conducive to propelling economic growth, in the short to medium and long term. I invite you to come to The Bahamas, invest and grow with us."

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas .

Media Contact: Anita Johnson-Patty Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation ajohnson@bahamas.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bahamas-is-in-a-good-position-to-benefit-from-investment-and-the-multicultural-segment-301398429.html

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation