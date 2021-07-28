The AZEK® Company Inc. Appoints Jon Skelly As Senior Vice President Of Customer Experience

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company") today announced that Jon Skelly has been appointed Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, a newly created position. In this new role reporting to Joe Ochoa, AZEK's President of its Residential Business, Mr. Skelly will oversee the sales, customer service and product application teams. Mr. Skelly will immediately transition from his current role at the Company as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Execution.

"I am pleased to announce Jon's transition to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Jon has played an invaluable role in AZEK's success over the last several years, including our June 2020 initial public offering as well as our recent acquisitions of Versatex and Return Polymers. He has a deep understanding of our business, has added meaningful value in numerous areas and clearly shares our vision for the future of the Company. Jon's promotion reflects our commitment to continuing to drive the customer experience as part of our overall strategy and I am confident in the significant contributions Jon will bring to this new, well-earned, position," said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company.

Mr. Skelly added, "I could not be more excited about this new role and look forward to contributing more directly to our customer experience and working with the team to continue to drive AZEK's overall strategy and success."

Mr. Skelly joined AZEK in January 2018 and has over 20 years of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, analytics, integration and business development experience. Prior to joining AZEK, Mr. Skelly served as Vice President of Corporate Development for W.W. Grainger, Inc., an industrial supply company. Mr. Skelly has also held a variety of leadership positions at The Home Depot Inc. and Hughes Supply, Inc.

As previously announced, Peter Clifford, AZEK's newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, will be responsible on a go-forward basis for, among other things, AZEK's corporate development and strategy. Mr. Clifford will be supported by the Company's existing Vice President, Strategy & Business Transformation, Jim Harrington, whose current role will expand to include Mr. Skelly's previous strategy responsibilities. Mr. Harrington joined The AZEK Company in November 2020, having previously served as Vice President Supply Chain Operations at True Value and prior to that as a principal at The Boston Consulting Group.

"We remain committed to continuing to drive the growth of the Company through the prudent execution of strategic initiatives and transactions that broaden our platform and enhance our manufacturing operations. We are excited to have Peter on board to oversee our efforts here, providing us with the latitude to make these important leadership transitions. I look forward to working with both Peter and Jim to execute on the Company's strategy in the months and years ahead, " Mr. Singh continued.

The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK's portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.

