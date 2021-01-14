The AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Investor Conference Call On February 11, 2021

The AZEK® Company Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: AZEK), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial sustainable building products, today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2021 results before...

The AZEK® Company Inc. (the "Company") (AZEK) , an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial sustainable building products, today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11, 2021. That same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

To access the live conference call, please register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1291887. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.azekco.com/events-and-presentations/.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the AZEK website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The conference ID for the replay is 1291887. The replay will be available until 10:59 p.m. (CT) on February 25, 2021.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

