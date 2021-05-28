The AZEK Company To Present At William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, announced...

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, announced that Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ralph Nicoletti, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference.

AZEK's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12:40pm CT and will be webcast live. AZEK will offer a replay of the webcast on the investor relations section of its website, investors.azekco.com, for 30 days following the conference.

To find additional information about AZEK including its most recent investor presentation please visit investors.azekco.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK's portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its nearly 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005504/en/