The AZEK Company To Participate In Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK"), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, announced today that Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ralph Nicoletti, Chief...

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK"), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, announced today that Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ralph Nicoletti, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on November 10, 2020. Management is scheduled to present virtually on Tuesday, November 10, at 10:15 a.m. (ET).

To find additional information about AZEK including its most recent investor presentation please visit investors.azekco.com.

The AZEK® Company

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low- maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information please visit azekco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005194/en/