The Award-Winning Clark Hopkins Hot Sauces: Taking The World's Spices To A New Level

MIDDLETOWN, Va, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Clark + Hopkins started three years ago, on a tennis court in Northern Virginia when chef Brandon Clark was challenged by a buddy to create a hot sauce using the ingredients of Kerala, India, his friend 's home region. The result was so impressive that the experiment continued with flavors from Southeast Asia to the US, and everywhere in between.

The products are considered culinary sauces more than just topical hot sauces because they shine as the star ingredient in recipes. Clark + Hopkins has been racking up the awards since their inception. Beginning in 2019 with the Sofi Award, given by the Speciality Food Association, for Assam, a sauce inspired by Northeastern Indian cuisine. Also in 2019, the company received the Scovie Award for the Chesapeake Bloody Mary. But they were unstoppable and then were honored by receiving the Sofi Gold for Best Hot Sauce in 2020 for the Laos sauce, which embodies the spice and essence of the country.

The lineup for these culinary creations includes Kerala, Ethiopia, Laos, Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Texas, and Assam plus the Chesapeake Bay Bloody Mary. There is a flavor and spice combination for everyone. They gained even more fame when their Assam sauce was featured on Season 7 of Hot Ones, You Tube 's #1 show in its history. The selection is 100% all-natural, gluten-free, and vegan (except for Laos which contains dried shrimp).

Clark + Hopkins can take you on a flavor tour around the world with their 9 artisan pepper sauces and the unique flavor embodied in the Chesapeake Bloody Mary. So, if you are looking for a food adventure, Clark + Hopkins is bringing the world to your kitchen.

To experience flavor like only Clark + Hopkins can deliver, check out their customizable World Box, the ultimate gift for foodies.

