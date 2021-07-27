The ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance Program's Data Shows Increased Telemedicine Usage

AKRON, Ohio, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet owners have drastically increased their usage of virtual veterinary visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, according to claims data from the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program. To help support this growing trend, veterinarians and their staff can learn more about the topic during a complimentary, RACE-Approved continuing education course available online.

Some of the findings discovered by evaluating year-over-year claims data* include the following:

Submitted claims for telehealth services or phone/online consultations increased by 379 percent in a one-year time frame, from March 2020 to February 2021 , compared to the same period one prior year.

to , compared to the same period one prior year. In April 2020 , there was a 170 percent increase in claims for telemedicine services compared to March 2020 .

, there was a 170 percent increase in claims for telemedicine services compared to . Another spike was seen in October 2020 , when telemedicine service claims increased by 240 percent compared to the prior month.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much of our daily life, and pet owner behavior is no different," said Wendy Hauser, DVM, AVP of Veterinary Relations, Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™, providers of ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance. "While many clinics and hospitals have adapted to limit exposure within their physical locations, it's become apparent that telemedicine services have become part of the new normal and a convenient option for certain situations."

Continuing Education Course Offered"Telemedicine can be a successful part of your service offering and help grow client loyalty, improve patient care, and grow the practice," said Hauser. "Whether using technology to triage patients, follow up on progress, or consult with specialists, what was once a veterinary novelty is now a staple of veterinary medicine."

"Through this RACE-approved CE course, titled 'Telemedicine Communication Strategies for Success,' attendees will learn critical skills and best practices to help connect with clients and colleagues effectively in a virtual setting," added Hauser.

The course, presented by award-winning author and speaker Sandy Weaver, is available at no charge, and attendees can earn one CE credit hour. More information can be found here: https://vet.aspcapetinsurance.com/ce/telemedicine-communication-strategies/.

About Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet) is committed to helping pet parents get access to reliable and affordable pet health insurance plans. With a history dating back to 1997, making it one of the original providers in the U.S., C&F Pet utilizes various go-to-market strategies, including direct-to-consumer, employee benefits, white labels, and other partnerships. Products are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), produced and administered by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc. (NPN # 3974227), a Crum & Forster company. More information can be found at www.cfpetinsurance.com.

The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Through a licensing agreement, the ASPCA receives a royalty fee that is in exchange for use of the ASPCA's marks and is not a charitable contribution. More information about ASPCA Pet Health Insurance can be found at www.aspcapetinsurance.com.

C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ is a trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2020.

