The Asian World Film Festival Presents The World Premiere Of Kazakhstan's 'The Crying Steppe'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6 th Annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) will launch their special Sneak Screenings series with the online world premiere of Kazakhstan's The Crying Steppe on November 6 - 8, 2020. Registration is available at : https://awff-crying-steppe.eventbrite.com

"AWFF is honored and proud to present the country of Kazakhstan in a different light. This is the first time a feature film has accurately depicted one of the most catastrophic events in Kazakhstan's history, which has been kept a secret from the world until now," said Georges Chamchoum, Asian World Film Festival Executive Director.

The Crying Steppe, directed by award-winning filmmaker Marina Kunarova, is based on true events that befell Kazakhstan during the 1920s and 1930s, when 8.5 million people died from hunger during the Great Famine, artificially imposed on the country by the Bolsheviks. The haunting film tells the gripping story of an eagle hunter named Turar and his wife Nuriya who overcome blind fear of death and despair in an attempt to save their desperate family and village inhabitants from dying of hunger during the tragic and heartbreaking events occurring in the Kazakh Steppe, which eventually forced 1.5 million people to leave their native homeland.

This screening in only available for U.S. audiences. Tickets are available at: https://awff-crying-steppe.eventbrite.com

The 6 th Annual Asian World Film Festival has been rescheduled to start March 10, 2021 with the closing night gala taking place March 15, in order to tie in with the current Academy Awardsâ set for April 25, 2021. A program of online screenings will feature sneak screenings of potential Oscarâ and Golden Globeâ submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language, respectively. For a complete schedule, please visit: www.asianworldfilmfest.org or contact: info@asianworldfilmfest.org.

About the Asian World Film FestivalThe Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), brings the best of Asian World Cinema to Los Angeles in order to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. The AWFF has screened over 80 Oscar submitted films, 60 Golden Globe submissions and was also awarded a grant from the HFPA Charitable Trust as a Los Angeles-based foreign film festival.

CONNECT:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AsianWorldFilmFest/Twitter: https://twitter.com/asianworldff?lang=enInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/asianworldff/YouTube: http://bit.ly/2ysrtll

Media Contact Erick Yamagata818-760-8995 258240@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-asian-world-film-festival-presents-the-world-premiere-of-kazakhstans-the-crying-steppe-301166047.html

SOURCE Asian World Film Festival