The ASCAP Foundation Honors Goes Virtual To Celebrate Next Generation Of Music Creators On December 8

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With presentations from living rooms and home studios around the country, The ASCAP Foundation will virtually host The ASCAP Foundation Honors 2020 in recognition of this year's remarkable young award winners. Celebrating 25 years of honors and 118 award and scholarship recipients, the show is set to premiere Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM ET on YouTube. The virtual festivities promise a bounty of unforgettable performances with heartfelt remarks honoring The ASCAP Foundation's 2020 scholarship and award recipients.

Highlights from the evening are sure to include songwriter, engineer, producer and Jamie Deroy & Friends Award winner Paul Rolnick and Broadway star Karen Mason's rendition of Rolnick's "We Never Ran Out of Love (We Just Ran Out of Time);" Leon Brettler Award winner and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian performing his song "Good Life;" and acclaimed jazz composer Marcus Miller presenting a second Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award to prodigy Matthew Whitaker, who will take the piano for his composition "Emotions."

More standout moments are expected from Jay Gorney Award winner and emerging songwriter Eliza Spear, performing her socially-conscious, award-winning tune "If I Don't Try;" hit songwriter Valerie Simpson presenting the "Reach Out and Touch" Award in honor of her husband Nick Ashford to songwriter-artist Eddie B. Sands, who will perform his moving song "Living God;" and Desmond Child Anthem Award winner, rising star and songwriter JADA performing her original "It Isn't You."

Other presentations will include the Paul & Mariana Williams Sunlight of the Spirit Award, presented to Hope Manor founder Judith Roberts; the Joan & Irwin Robinson Scholarship, awarded to music business graduate student Drew Iorillo; and the Michelle & Dean Kay Award, presented to composer Nathan Matthew David.

"At a time when we look to the future for hope and inspiration, we are proud to honor our tremendously talented scholarship and award recipients as they lead the way for the next generation of music creators," said ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams. "It is a true honor to nurture and champion the incredibly gifted and innovative young songwriters, composers and lyricists shaping the future of music."

The organization is offering donation-based tickets to support the new generation of composers and songwriters. To RSVP for this event, register here: https://bit.ly/FoundationHonors2020

A complete list of 2020 ASCAP Foundation Scholarship and Award recipients can be found at https://bit.ly/FoundationHonorees20

Highlights from previous ASCAP Foundation Honors can be viewed at https://youtu.be/qraYbkOC8Uo

About The ASCAP Foundation The ASCAP Foundation is dedicated to nurturing the music talent of tomorrow, preserving the legacy of the past and sustaining the creative incentive for today's creators through a variety of educational, professional, and humanitarian programs and activities which serve the entire music community.

