The Art Of The Side Hustle: Brother International Corporation Launches New Campaign Spotlighting Crafters Turning Passion Into Profit

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more people at home in 2020, craft makers are using the extra time to turn their hobbies into lucrative Side Hustles. Whether it's bag making, creating personalized gifts, or designing custom clothing, crafting and sewing have been behind the launch of a number of successful small business ventures. That's why, this year, Brother is spotlighting unique business owners through a new " Side Hustle" campaign designed to inspire crafters to transform their at-home activities into successful, small-business ventures. Powered by Brother's diverse lineup of sewing, embroidery, and crafting machines and accessories, "Side Hustle" will assist makers in turning their passion into profits.

Through educational classes hosted by Authorized Brother International Dealerships and an online resource featuring tips and tutorials from other hobbyists who have started successful side businesses using their personal talents, the campaign hopes to inspire more crafters to take a shot at actively selling their wares.

"Crafters in this economy are looking for ways to monetize the fruits of their labor and, with Side Hustle, Brother is giving them the tools to make that dream a reality," said Jim Price, Senior Director of Marketing, Home Appliance Division at Brother. "Brother sewing, embroidery, and crafting machines are so technically advanced and innovative, at-home crafters can easily apply their talents to produce stunning, high-quality, creations they can readily sell at markets or through online marketplaces."

Getting started is as simple as following Brother's partners on their own personal journeys through feature profile videos hosted by Brother Ambassador and Emmy-winning television host, Jane Clauss, featured on the Brother Side Hustle website. There consumers can find inspiration from Custom Men's clothing designer and YouTuber, Chris Tock, high-end Custom Embroidery Designer, Celine Benz, and Entrepreneur and Content Creator, Tabitha Sewer; three unique business owners who've used their Brother machines to start Side Hustles that have since grown into thriving businesses.

Out of curiosity, Chris Tock got into sewing by chance when he participated in a Cosplay event. He then moved on to sew custom cosplay costumes for friends. Combining both his passion for sewing and education, he founded Tock Custom, a Dallas -based design studio that specializes in men's clothing, customer messenger bags and cosplay costumes. He also runs a successful YouTube channel sharing sewing tutorials to inspire others who may have been just like him - looking to get into sewing their own clothing or costumes.

Celine Benz created C.Bonz Embroidery to help satisfy the demand for individual expression. C.Bonz pairs Celine's exclusive embroidery art with comfy clothing designs and unique finds to make custom personalized items for individuals, families, clubs, charities, and other brands, all from a new flagship workshop on the iconic Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA.

Tabitha Sewer, an Air Force Veteran, DIY expert, and Entrepreneur bought a sewing machine on the advice of her mother and hasn't stopped designing or inspiring since. Now a Brother Sews and Crafts ambassador, Tabitha sells her patterns, buttons, collaborates with multiple brands, and teaches other sewers the tips and tricks she's learned from her experience designing colorful, inspiring apparel. Oh, and yes, that is her real last name.

Each of these entrepreneurs offer detailed and actionable tips for growing a Side Hustle - including how to get a business off the ground, choosing where to sell online, leveraging social media to promote a business, and attracting repeat buyers.

In addition to online resources, Brother International is offering Side Hustle classes and informational events to customers who sign up at local Authorized Brother Dealerships. With Brother as your partner, taking a knack for sewing to the next level is easier than ever.

For more information about the Side Hustle program and to gain other crafting inspiration from Chris, Celine, or Tabitha, please visit https://brother-usa.com/side-hustle

ABOUT BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATIONBrother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a leading supplier of innovative products for the home sewing and crafting enthusiast. Through a growing network of sewing machine dealers and retail outlets nationwide, Brother offers a full line of home sewing machines, from basic to top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery machines. Brother also offers a full line of electronic cutting machines and accessories. The company is recognized for its high-quality, state-of-the-art machines and accessories, offering ease of use and flexibility at affordable prices. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales approaching $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Brother offers a diversified product line that includes fax machines, Multi-Function Center machines, P-touch Labeling Systems and both color and mono laser printers for home, office, and industry. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.Brother.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-art-of-the-side-hustle-brother-international-corporation-launches-new-campaign-spotlighting-crafters-turning-passion-into-profit-301179088.html

SOURCE Brother International Corporation