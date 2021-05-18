The Art Of Shaving Launches Campaign To Support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art of Shaving, the barbers-endorsed men's luxury grooming brand, announced today their partnership with New York-based charitable organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS . The Art of Shaving has donated $75,000 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The brand will also donate 25 percent of the sales of every GilletteLabs Heated Razor sold in June, up to $25,000, bringing the total support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to $100,000.

"As a brand born in New York City, we recognize the significance of Broadway. The impact of the global pandemic has been devastating to performers. We're privileged to partner with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that consistently supports this community with access to healthcare, medicine, and nutrition," said Falguni Desai, CEO - The Art of Shaving.

In addition to the donation, The Art of Shaving recruited Broadway talent for a video campaign that will run through June. Broadway actors haven't been on a stage for over a year, so The Art of Shaving wanted to spotlight them doing what they do best.

The campaign features Broadway performers Adam Perry, Alex Wong, L. Steven Taylor, Michael Arden, and Miguel Cervantes. These actors are masters at crafting different identities on stage and standing true to who they are off stage. Everyone will see how a morning routine can be transformed from a chore into an indulgent shaving ritual. "Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is fortunate for the support we have from donors like The Art of Shaving," explained Tom Viola, Executive Director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "We are unique in that we draw upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community to help us achieve our mission. In turn, we support these very same people for whom the art of self-expression is their job. We are delighted to collaborate with The Art of Shaving to highlight this community and in a fun, unique way."

The video campaign will live across social media channels and on The Art of Shaving website. The products used by the actors are available for purchase on TheArtofShaving.com, including GilletteLabs Heated Razor, The Art of Shaving's Four Elements of The Perfect Shave in Sandalwood, Beard Wash, Beard Conditioner, Beard Oil, and Braun Beard Trimmer.

ABOUT THE ART OF SHAVING

In 1996, The Art of Shaving created the ultimate male grooming experience to help discerning men transform timeless grooming customs into a new tradition. The brand's high-quality crafted products are rich in essential oils and botanical ingredients sourced from around the world. The detailed, bespoke designs of the razors, shaving brushes, and luxury stands are considered some of the finest in the industry. Grooming is a personal experience and the brand's Master Barbers and Shave Consultants provide one-on-one consultations to make individual recommendations for each client.

ABOUT BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States. For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

