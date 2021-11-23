The Art Institute Of Austin Among Sponsors Of 2021 Austin Fashion Week, Fashion Design Students To Participate In Runway Show

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Institute of Austin ( Ai Austin), a branch of The Art Institute of Houston, is pleased to announce it is a sponsor of this year's Austin Fashion Week.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Institute of Austin ( Ai Austin), a branch of The Art Institute of Houston, is pleased to announce it is a sponsor of this year's Austin Fashion Week. As part of the partnership, four talented students from The Art Institutes will have their designs showcased on the runway on December 4 th at 3:30 PM.

Ai Austin's portion of Austin Fashion Week includes a runway show featuring designs from two students from the Austin Campus and two from the Houston Campus. Eliana "Elly" Abels and Sandra Nyamuhebe, both from Ai Austin, will show three to five designs, while Adrian Young and Sharysse Ferguson from Ai Houston will show three designs each.

While fashion is often talked about in seasons, the students worked on themed collections for this show. Abel's line, "Keep Austin Weird," features denim designs with inclusions of gingham, rainbow, tie-dye, and fringe. Nyamuhebe's high fashion collection mixes evening and daily wear in African print fabrics with additions like ruffles and tulle. Young was inspired by "The Matrix," with a line that includes a modern aesthetic of neon colors mixed with black and complete outfits inclusive of all genders. Ferguson brings "It Girl" fashion to the stage with body-hugging draped separates fit for a night out on the town.

"We couldn't be prouder of our students and their participation in Austin Fashion Week," said Harvey M. Giblin, M.Ed, Campus President of The Art Institute of Houston and Austin. "Students in our Fashion Design [BFA] program learn the art of designing clothing relevant to a specific cultural time and experience. We're so proud to see our students take their unique interpretations of the current climate of fashion to the stage at this year's Austin Fashion Week."

When: Austin Fashion Week runs from December 3rd through 5th - The Art Institutes students will hit the stage on Saturday, December 4th at 3:30 PM.

Where: The Domain: 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin, Texas 78758

Tickets for all shows, including individual day passes, all-access badges, and VIP upgrades, can be purchased at: www.fashionbyevents.com/tickets .

To learn more about The Art Institute of Austin, visit www.artinstitutes.edu/austin . More information about Austin Fashion Week is available at www.fashionbyevents.com .

The Art Institutes (Ai)

The Art Institutes is a system of private schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: The Art Institutes, 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road N.E., Atlanta, GA 30328. ©2021. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact: Lacy Jansson lacy@statuslabs.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-art-institute-of-austin-among-sponsors-of-2021-austin-fashion-week-fashion-design-students-to-participate-in-runway-show-301431151.html

SOURCE The Art Institutes