The Arnold & Itkin Foundation Donates $110,000 To The Monarch School

The Arnold & Itkin Foundation has donated a six-figure sum to a school for students with neurological obstacles in order to maintain enrollment through the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arnold & Itkin Foundation has announced it is making a $110,000 donation to The Monarch School and Institute, a school for students with neurological differences.

This recent donation was made in response to the current health crisis. Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, The Monarch School saw a severe decline in its fundraising and was forced to consider reducing enrollment. To prevent cuts to its program, Kurt and Tara Arnold and Jason and Kisha Itkin generously donated through the firm's charitable foundation, the Arnold & Itkin Foundation.

"While others are stepping back," Kurt Arnold said, "we are stepping up."

The donation will ensure that enrollment will continue to grow and that the school will be able to operate as close to normal as possible through the pandemic and beyond.

About The Monarch School and Institute

The Monarch School and Institute serves students with autism, ADHD, ADD, learning disabilities, and other neurodevelopment disorders. The curriculum is customized according to each learner's needs, providing them with therapeutic education that empowers them to manage their own neurological differences while leading independent lives. As the organization's website puts it: "We want to break down stereotypes associated with neurological differences. We have the privilege of discovering gifts, talents and strengths that might have gone unrealized. And we have the honor of introducing our clients to the world as they really are—competent, strong, smart, tenacious and funny—and the world is often surprised."

About the Arnold & Itkin Foundation

According to its website, the Arnold & Itkin Foundation "grew from a desire to have a much broader positive impact on society as a whole." Founded by Kurt and Tara Arnold and Jason and Kisha Itkin of Arnold & Itkin LLP, the Foundation contributes to projects that support individuals in tough circumstances while raising awareness about broader issues. The Foundation has provided scholarships, raised money for the victims of natural disasters, supported care for children in crisis, and participated in numerous other community intiatives.

As co-founder Kurt Arnold puts it:

"As litigators, we have dedicated our careers to victims of catastrophic accidents, ensuring they get the justice they deserve. Now, it's time for us to give back on an even grander scale. We want to help those who need it most both in and out of the courtroom. The Arnold & Itkin Foundation was created to do just that."

