The Arcview Group Announces New Global Entity: Arcview Management Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Investing trailblazer and trusted global leader for insights and connections, The Arcview Group, announces the creation of a new entity, Arcview Management Consulting. The new practice will continue to develop and implement strategies for international organizations across the private, public, and social sectors to create change that matters.

"We recognized the need to establish a leading consulting firm for the cannabis and hemp industry and leveraging The Arcview Group's position as an industry leader in research and investment made sense," states Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group and Executive Chair of Arcview Management Consulting. "Arcview has already been engaged by Global 500 companies for strategic consulting projects. By creating this new entity, we will be able to provide dedicated resources and grow the practice rapidly."

The newly formed entity will focus on traditional cannabis related business challenges but also embrace Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) issues especially pertaining to the overarching global industrial hemp market.

Arcview Consulting uses insights from research studies, market trends, and emerging best practices, in every region, locally and globally. The investment in knowledge helps advance the practice of management to provide cutting-edge global consulting.

"From the C-suite to the front line, we partner with our clients to transform their organizations, provide insights, guidance, and strategic market analysis into everything they do," states David Abernathy, Principal of Arcview Management Consulting. "Our work is founded on a rigorous understanding of every client's business, context, sector dynamics, and regulations in this rapidly changing environment. Each company is unique and requires customized solutions to maximize their potential."

Arcview Management Consulting aims to help not only cannabis businesses, but companies in other markets looking to break into cannabis and hemp. The team will help companies understand how industry markets and supply chains work, advise on consumer archetypes, and provide detailed projections or expansion opportunities within each space.

Arcview Management Consulting is a global management firm within The Arcview Group's ecosystem, which leverages a deep history in cannabis and hemp to help companies succeed and scale in the industry. The company helps some of the largest brands in the world navigate global cannabis and hemp markets with a broad array of services designed to maximize potential market opportunities while mitigating risk. Learn more at https://arcviewconsulting.com.

For over 10 years The Arcview Group continues to be a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry, Arcview Ventures, Arcview Capital, Arcview Market Research, Arcview Women's Investor Network and Arcview Consulting.

Arcview Management Consulting is bringing on those with Big 4 consulting experience, if interested, please contact them via email at engagements@arcviewconsulting.com.

