The Arbor Behavioral Healthcare Announces Resumption Of Full Services On May 3rd

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbor Behavioral Healthcare are experts in high-quality therapeutic support for drug and alcohol addictions. The team is delighted to announce their Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) resumption, with face-to-face sessions beginning again on May 3rd 2021.

The eight-week, Intensive Outpatient Program is ideal for people who are continuing their ongoing journey towards recovery - yet are ready to make the switch from an inpatient program and residential treatment. Based in Austin, Texas, The Arbor IOP uses tried and tested techniques including experiential workshops, spiritual development, family support, life skills, and 12-step support, to provide a well-rounded path to sober living.

While services have continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, in-person treatment has until now proven more complex, with sessions previously taking place on a virtual basis for the safety of both clients and staff. Assembling strong Covid-19 safety practices means The Arbor team is now ready to get back to their in-person treatment, helping to provide the guidance and structure which individuals taking part need to move towards a more fulfilling and sober life.

Working closely with each client, The Arbor's expert team is committed to helping those they work with succeed through a program of supportive, part-time care to achieve lasting sobriety. The Arbor asks clients to commit fully to the program as they continue their daily life, with the team covering essential topics and monitoring client progress throughout.

Much more than a helping hand, the program has been developed by licensed addiction professionals, ensuring every client receives ten clinical hours of care each week. For those who require additional integration of key family members, this service is available at no extra cost, with family therapy sessions and support groups included on request.

No matter what stage of life a client is at, The Arbor IOP can help. Whether continuing to attend work, school, or carrying on with essential parenting, these supportive services provide a well-rounded outpatient treatment that works around the individual circumstances of each person who takes part, helping them work towards their goals for optimum success.

