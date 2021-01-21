The Annual Culinary Kickoff™ Announces It Will Host Its Seventh Consecutive Year As The Marquee Culinary Experience At The Big Game In Tampa Bay On Saturday, February 6, 2021

NFL Superstars, Charles Woodson, Marshall Faulk, Jerry Rice, and Ronnie Lott with Hosts Sage Steele and Liam Mayclem, and Chefs Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Adam Sobel all Return to Entertain and Support the Charitable Mission

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Culinary Kickoff™ announces it will move forward with its seventh annual Culinary Kickoff™ live from Tampa with a hybrid virtual and live experience on Saturday, February 6, 2021 to benefit the Culinary Kickoff™ Scholarship Fund (at The Culinary Institute of America), The Ryan Nece Foundation and All Stars Helping Kids, whose collective missions are to provide youth access to nutritious food and physical activity as well as the opportunity to be their personal best.

Ticketed guests can tune-in to the event on February 6th, 2021 at 8PM EST to watch live as celebrity hosts Sage Steeleand Liam Mayclem make their way through the culinary demonstrations and the Hall of Legends Lounge with NFL all-star, Charles Woodson. Throughout the broadcast, legendary chefs Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Adam Sobel, and their culinary teams will also pair up with NFL Legends, Marshall Faulk, Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice, Ryan Neceand others to present big game dishes and pairings from brand partners including Charles Woodson's Intercept Wines and Woodson Whiskey, John Anthony Vineyards, G.O.A.T. Fuel Energy Drink by Jerry Rice, Black River Caviar, Snake River Farms Diane's Bloody Mary, Raj Parr's Sandhi Wines, Bona Fortuna and more - all of which can be shopped through Samsung Next's Whisk Culinary Kickoff™ Community.

The Chefs will also be providing their recipes in advance of the event via an exclusive recipe community on the Whisk app, so ticketed guests can purchase ingredients in advance and follow along with the cooking demonstrations live. Whisk is an award-winning recipe app where users can save favorite recipes from any app, website, or printed document and turn them into shopping lists, meal plans, grocery delivery orders, recipe communities, and more.

Please visit Culinary Kickoff™ at: http://www.culinarykickoff.com to purchase tickets and to get more information. Follow on Facebook: Culinary Kickoff, Instagram: @CulinaryKickoff and Twitter: @CulinaryKickoff

Previous years' Culinary Kickoffs™ have been attended by notable guests, celebrities and sports figures and personalities including: Chefs Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Gavin Kaysen, Michael Voltaggio, Jason Atherton, Adam Sobel, Scott Romano, David Burke, Todd English, Ming Tsai, Lasheeda Perry, Big Boi, Charles Woodson, Marshall Faulk, Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Edgerrin James, Warren Moon, Ryan Nece, Larry Fitzgerald, Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Shep Gordon, Victor Cruz, Terrell Owens, Richard Sherman, Lorenzo Alexander, Dion Lewis, Jarvis Green, Kenneth Durden, Ray Ray McLeod, Grant Haley. Leon Bridges, Michele Branch, Michael Franti, Patrick Carney, Tommy Lee, Justin Tuck, Adrian Peterson, Larry Fitzgerald, Leigh Steinberg, Michael Irvin, Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, New Power Generation, Jamie Fox and more…

Event Hashtags: #CulinaryKickoff #HallofLegends #LegendUp It's time to "LegendUp"

For Sponsorship Inquiries, please email Chrissy@culinarykickoff.com

