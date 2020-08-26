The Angelika Film Center At Mosaic Announces Reopening On August 28

The Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic, owned and operated by an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (RDI) - Get Report, will be welcoming back its loyal guests on Friday, August 28, with extensive sanitization and safety measures in place. In a safe and carefully planned way, and in line with the state and county's latest orders, guests can return to share the magic of movies again on the big screen. Its sister location, the Angelika Pop-Up in DC, will reopen at a later date.

"The Angelika management has been working hard to develop enhanced protocols and to train our team to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff by following all federal, state, local and industry guidelines," said Division Manager Scott Rosemann. "We are delighted to welcome back film lovers to one of Northern Virginia's most treasured cinemas."

The Angelika Mosaic has implemented the following policies and procedures to help keep the community safe:

Masks are required to be worn by all guests and staff.

Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets in advance, either online or through the Angelika app.

Only credit, debit, or gift cards will be accepted to limit monetary exchanges. A designated transactional space will be available onsite where cash amounts can be transferred onto a gift card.

Guests should arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes so as to limit theatre capacity and allow for increased sanitization.

To keep a safe distance from others, guests will be required to sit in their assigned seats and capacity will be limited in the auditoriums. Ticket purchases for each party will automatically account for six feet of social distancing between parties, by blocking off the seats surrounding each group. The Angelika Film Center further encourages parties to be made up of immediate household members where possible.

Increased sanitization will take place regularly, with extra sanitization at high-touch point areas. Auditorium seating and armrests will be disinfected after each use.

To improve air quality, the Angelika Film Center has upgraded all HVAC filters and increased maintenance frequency.

Floor decals and signage placed throughout the Angelika to help guests keep a safe distance from others.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the Angelika. Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after consuming food and drinks.

On August 28, the Angelika Mosaic is pleased to present The Personal History of David Copperfield. This charming interpretation of the Dickens' classic, which has already garnered a 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Oscar-nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) as David Copperfield and is directed by Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin). Angelika Mosaic will also reopen with The Eight Hundred, the visionary war epic by director Guan Hu (Cow, Mr. Six, and My People, My Country), which opens one week following its massive $116.63 million box office debut in China. Praised by audiences and critics, The Eight Hundred is the first worldwide blockbuster since the onset of the pandemic in March, which forced the closure of cinemas. And, finally, on August 28, the Angelika Mosaic will also present Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, the exciting sequel to Train to Busan from acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho that has also recently thrilled global cinema-goers.

Visionary director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet will open September 3, with Early Access screenings August 31 through September 2. Tickets for Tenet Early Access are on sale now via AngelikaFilmCenter.com and on the Angelika app. To prepare for the release of Tenet, on August 28, the Angelika Mosaic also invites audiences to celebrate the 10th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan's box office sensation Inception. This special anniversary theatrical event will give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Tenet. Inception will have a special discounted price of $5 and $3 for children.

The Angelika Film Center at Mosaic is located at 2911 District Avenue, at the intersection of Lee Highway and Gallows Road. For additional information, visit www.AngelikaFilmCenter.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (RDI) - Get Report, an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

