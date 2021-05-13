The&Partnership Names Hannah Fishman As Chief Creative Officer, North America

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The&Partnership announced today it has named creative executive Hannah Fishman as chief creative officer for North America. Fishman brings broad, global experience to the role, previously serving as creative lead for some of the industry's most celebrated campaigns, including P&G's "The Pause" and Clean & Clear's "Self-Acceptance Speech." As CCO, North America, Fishman will oversee all creative efforts across the U.S. and Canada, building on the agency's momentum over the past year, which has seen a number of new business wins, award-winning work for clients including Toyota, Telus and the Wall Street Journal and the opening of a Los Angeles office.

Fishman joins from Grey New York where she served as executive creative director, overseeing campaigns for several of the agency's largest accounts including P&G, Walgreens, GSK and TJ Maxx. In this role, Fishman and her team created P&G's recent "The Pause" campaign, which highlights the struggle of hesitation that members of the LGBTQ+ community often feel when meeting someone new and wondering how much to reveal about themselves. Other highlights include launching Walgreens' award-winning "Battle Beautifully" campaign in support of cancer patients and TJ Maxx's "Feel Your Maxx" series of comedic shorts featuring members of the Upright Citizen's Brigade.

"Hannah is a creative visionary with the ability to come up with market moving ideas and then architect their execution across the entirety of the customer journey," said Andrew Bailey, CEO, North America at The&Partnership. "With the ever-increasing need for seamless integration between ideation and implementation, Hannah will play a central role in setting the direction for our creative while working hand-in-hand with our media agency m/SIX to help our clients succeed. We are thrilled to welcome her to the agency as we continue to build on our strong growth in North America over the past year."

Prior to Grey, Fishman held roles at DDB and Edelman Digital. As ECD, New York at DDB, Fishman was the creative lead for Clean & Clear's "Self-Acceptance Speech" campaign at MTV's Video Music Awards. The campaign, which gave the stage to real girls to highlight that the best acceptance speeches are the ones we give ourselves, was one of the biggest winners of the night sparking a trending hashtag and rave reviews in BuzzFeed, Seventeen, InStyle, HuffingtonPost and other media outlets around the world.

The new hire follows a busy year for the agency's North American operations including the appointment of Belinda Smith to serve as CEO, Americas for The&Partnership's media agency, m/SIX; the promotion of André Louis to president, Canada; and the addition of Greg Buri as Executive Creative Director, West Coast Canada. The&Partnership also picked up global content marketing duties for confectionary and pet food giant Mars. Most recently, the agency launched "Trust Your Decisions," a major new brand campaign for long-time client the Wall Street Journal. Over the course of the pandemic, The&Partnership also extended its culture of cross-border collaboration, structuring teams based on expertise rather than geography and enhancing clients' access to the best minds for their work.

"The&Partnership's client-centric approach, built-in media muscle and incredible team of thinkers and doers have made it a transformational marketing partner for top-tier brands," said Fishman. "I am excited to join the agency in extending our lead in producing smart, thoughtful and market-moving work across North America."

The&Partnership is an agency built to support modern marketers. By assembling tailor-made client teams comprising creative, media, production and data talent, The&Partnership helps marketers connect the dots between long siloed disciplines, enhancing creativity's effectiveness throughout the funnel. Clients including The Wall Street Journal, Mars, The New York Stock Exchange, TELUS and Toyota from these custom, multi-disciplinary teams.

The&Partnership has 1,500 employees in 56 offices across 25 countries.

