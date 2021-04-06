The American Optometric Association (AOA) Announces Partnership With USA Surfing, Pro Surfer Caroline Marks To Launch Nationwide Awareness Campaign, Eye Deserve More

ST. LOUIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Optometric Association (AOA), the leading authority on quality eye care and an advocate for our nation's health, announced today that it is partnering with USA Surfing and Tokyo-bound pro surfer Caroline Marks to launch Eye Deserve More, a national campaign to bring awareness to the critical role doctors of optometry play in the eye care and overall health of Americans. With the increase of online and app-based vision services, Eye Deserve More is reinforcing that there is no substitute for in-person care.

"Since I was a child, I've gone to the optometrist annually for preventive measures because it's the only way I truly know if my eyes are healthy," said Caroline Marks, professional surfer. "Eye health is often overlooked even though it's one of the most important factors in overall performance. Beyond just the need for good vision out on the water, my regular exposure to sun, wind and sand and attachment to my phone means my eyes are being put to the test every day."

According to AOA's 2020 Eye-Q Survey, 95% of Americans say having good vision is important to their job, but 58% of Americans have not gotten a comprehensive eye exam in the past two years.

Technology has an important role to play in eye health, but it should be used to complement, not replace doctor-provider care. An in-person, comprehensive eye exam with a doctor of optometry is the only medically recognized standard to assure precise and healthy vision care. Eye exams also safeguard overall health by enabling the doctor to detect more than 270 serious health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases and cancers - something that cannot be done virtually or through a computer algorithm.

"We're proud to partner with Caroline Marks and USA Surfing to elevate the conversation around the important role doctors of optometry play in our managing our health," said William T. Reynolds, O.D., AOA President. "Eye Deserve More sets out to reinforce that everyone deserves more than an online vision screening when it comes to your health. Every day, optometrists examine asymptomatic patients who come in for an appointment, only to then diagnose them with serious eye and other health issues."

"At USA Surfing, our health and wellbeing are of utmost importance for our athletes to compete at their greatest potential - and part of this is maintaining eye health," said Greg Cruse, CEO, USA Surfing. "Anyone who spends a lot of time in the sun is at a higher risk for a condition called pterygium, or surfer's eye, which results in an extra layer of tissue growing on your eyeball. While we all love being in out in the sun as much as possible, there are implications for our eye health so we want to ensure our athletes are getting seen by an optometrist."

About The American Optometric Association (AOA)

The American Optometric Association (AOA) is the leading authority on and advocate for quality eye health care, representing more than 44,000 doctors of optometry, optometry students and optometric professionals. As the sole primary eye care provider in many communities across America, doctors of optometry are often a patient's first entry point into the health care system, and have extensive, ongoing training to examine, diagnose, treat, and manage disorders, diseases, and injuries that affect the eye and visual system. Through a nationwide public health initiative, AOA's 2021 campaign is fostering awareness of the importance of eye health and vision care and the overall health benefits of in-person, comprehensive eye examinations with AOA doctors of optometry for all Americans.

About Caroline Marks

Caroline Marks is the youngest surfer ever to qualify for the women's Championship Tour. In 2018, at fifteen years old and her first year on the Championship Tour, she won the Rookie of The Year award and finished the year ranked seventh in the world. In her second, the ascent continued and she finished second in the world, which meant she provisionally qualified to surf for Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. And all this before she had turned 18.

About USA Surfing

USA Surfing is the National Governing Body for surfing in the United States, recognized by the International Surfing Association (ISA) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). USA Surfing's mission is to promote and grow the sport of surfing and support United States athletes of all backgrounds to achieve sustained competitive excellence in Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American competition. USA Surfing will oversee and support America's Olympic team as surfing makes its debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and surfing and stand-up paddleboarding athletes compete in the 2019 Pan American Games.

