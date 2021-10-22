The American Kennel Club Appoints Heather McManus General Counsel

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC ®), the world's largest purebred registry and leading advocate for all dogs, has appointed Heather McManus as its General Counsel.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC ®), the world's largest purebred registry and leading advocate for all dogs, has appointed Heather McManus as its General Counsel. McManus was appointed to Vice President in 2017 and has served as Deputy General Counsel.

In this new role, McManus will serve as the chief in-house attorney of the AKC. She will report to Dennis B. Sprung, President and CEO of the AKC.

Said Sprung of Heather's appointment, "She has been a dedicated member of AKC's legal department, and her experience will continue to help our organization."

Heather McManus joined the AKC in January of 1993. In addition to serving as the chief lawyer of AKC, she manages the law department functions, and is responsible for the Insurance Programs for AKC and its affiliates. Heather serves as a Board Member of MAC Casualty. She has successfully handled litigation matters filed for AKC and its affiliates and represents AKC at Trial Board hearings.

Prior to joining AKC, McManus was Assistant State's Attorney with the Will County, Illinois State's Attorney's Office serving as both a felony prosecutor and Chief of the Misdemeanor Division. McManus earned her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School and her bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

