The American Council Of The Blind Turns 60 Today! Celebrating Our Anniversary With A Development Drive Goal To Raise $60,000 For 60 Years Of Success!

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) is celebrating our 60th anniversary today July 7 th 2021. To help us celebrate this milestone, we are launching a development drive to raise $60,000 for 60 years of success: what we are calling our $60k for 60 Campaign.

Founded on July 7, 1961, ACB remains a leading national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. During our 60-year history, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired.

The organizational structure includes chapters, states, and a broad range of special-interest affiliate groups within the blind community, including students, families, teachers, attorneys, governmental employees, entrepreneurs, and the LGBTQ community. This mix of national, state and local member-driven organizations has helped ACB to create an organizational culture that values acceptance, peer support, democracy and direct action.

Since it's founding in 1961, the organization continues to make an impact with important advocacy efforts and value to our community, is beyond measure.

What's next? We will continue forward, demanding more accessibility, and advocating for the rights of equality for our members and all of those living with vision loss across the country.

Of course, we could not do this work alone and we are extremely thankful for all of our members, partners and stakeholders for their support.

The $60k for 60 Campaign will run through July 6, 2022.

Help us to meet our goal by making a contribution today for success for generations to come , donate today at www.acb.org/donate60for60

