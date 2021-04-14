The American Conservative's 5th Annual Crony Capitalism Conference

COVID Cronyism: How Government-Industry Ties Shaped Our Pandemic Response

Wednesday April 21, 2021 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.The National Press Club, Ballroom, 529 14th St. NW, Washington

8:30 a.m. Light Breakfast

9:00 a.m. Welcome, Emile Doak, Executive Director, The American Conservative

Opening Remarks, Ambassador C. Boyden Gray

9:30 a.m. Keynote Address , James DeMint, Chairman of the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI) and former US senator from South Carolina*

10:00 a.m. Panel Discussion: COVID Cronyism and Its Impact on Small Business

Mark Meadows , Partner at CPI, former White House Chief of Staff and US Congressman from North Carolina

, Partner at CPI, former White House Chief of Staff and US Congressman from Veronique de Rugy , Senior Research Fellow, The Mercatus Center at George Mason University

, Senior Research Fellow, The Mercatus Center at Chris Bedford , Senior Editor, The Federalist

, Senior Editor, The Federalist Micah Meadowcroft , Managing Editor, The American Conservative (moderator)

Concluding remarks: Emile Doak, Executive Director, The American Conservative

Free registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-cronyism-how-government-business-ties-shaped-the-pandemic-response-tickets-148679212527

Registration is for in-person attendance. Due to social distancing requirements, space is limited. The event will also be livecast. No registration needed for livecast; details to be provided the day of the event.

