The American Academy Of Orthopaedic Surgeons Named A 2020 Chicago Top Workplace

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Chicago Tribune. The award winners are based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey measured 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

A key goal of the AAOS is maintaining an efficient, nimble, and fiscally-disciplined organization that promotes staff "T.E.A.M" values (Teamwork, Empowerment, Accountability, and Mindset of growth). To achieve this goal, the Academy recently launched several initiatives focused on open communications, feedback, education and transparency which have contributed to a significant increase in employee satisfaction and retention.

"I am very proud of our team for being recognized with this honor," said AAOS Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Arend, Jr., JD, CAE. "Our staff are vital to achieving our mission of serving our profession to provide the highest quality musculoskeletal care. I am thrilled that collectively they view our organization as a fulfilling, innovative and supportive place to work. Together we are doing amazing work on behalf of orthopaedic surgeons and their patients around the world."

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

"2020 has been a year of such disruption, change and adaptation for all organizations, and our staff continues to focus on moving forward," Arend added. "This candid feedback and survey results are a testament to that motivation and drive, and they strengthen our organization's resolve to continue to grow together and improve in the coming years. I send my thanks to our staff for participating enthusiastically and to the Chicago Tribune for honoring us with this award."

For more information about a career at the AAOS, visit aaos.org/about/careersFollow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.To learn more about the Chicago Tribune list of winners, click here.

About AAOSWith more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About EnergageEnergage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-academy-of-orthopaedic-surgeons-named-a-2020-chicago-top-workplace-301165017.html

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons