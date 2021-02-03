The Allstate Corporation Announces Availability Of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed its financial results for the quarter ended Dec.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) - Get Report has filed its financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, on its current report on Form 8-K. The 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, are on the company's page at sec.gov. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com. The company plans to file its 2020 annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC later this month.

The Allstate Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 4, to discuss fourth quarter results. You can access the webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will also be posted.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005945/en/