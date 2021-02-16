The Alliance For Women In Media And Its Foundation Announce The 2021 Board Of Directors

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 70 th year since inception, the Alliance for Women in Media and its Foundation (AWM/F) are pleased to announce their 2021 National Board of Directors.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 70 th year since inception, the Alliance for Women in Media and its Foundation (AWM/F) are pleased to announce their 2021 National Board of Directors. New to the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) Board are: Kenetta Bailey, senior vice president, marketing, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO); Marsha Cooke, senior vice president, global news and special projects, Vice Media, LLC.; and, Melissa Wright,chief content officer, Twin Cities PBS (TPT). New to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) Board are: Svetlana Gans, vice president & associate general counsel, NCTA, The Internet & Television Association; Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting; Josie Thomas,former chief diversity & inclusion officer, CBS; and Christine Travaglini,president, Katz Radio Group.

Officers of the board have been announced as Heather Cohen,executive vice president, The Weiss Agency, serving as chair , Annie Howell,chief communications officer, Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark), serving as incoming chair, Keisha Sutton-James,vice president & CEO, Sutton Button Productions LLC, serving as immediate past chair, Joyce Fitch, legal consultant, serving as treasurer, and Brenda Hetrick, chief revenue officer, Matrix Solutions, serving as incoming treasurer.

"The role of the AWM and Foundation boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in all facets of media. We have a true working Board," stated Becky Brooks, president, AWM/F. "As AWM celebrate its 70 th anniversary this year, it has never been more important to have strong, insightful leadership. This year's new directors have voiced their dedication to donating time and resources to guide these organizations to the next level. We are thrilled to have these talented, accomplished women joining our leadership for the next two years."

The following individuals will continue to serve as Directors at Large of AWM: Katina Arnold, vice president, corporate communications, ESPN; Abby Auerbach, executive vice president, chief communications officer, TVB; Abby Greensfelder, founder & CEO, Everywoman Studios; Brenda Hetrick, chief revenue officer, Matrix Solutions; Michelle Ray,executive director, The Walter Kaitz Foundation; Sandra Rice, senior vice president, outreach and strategic partnerships, Center for Talent Innovation; Esther-Mireya Tejeda, chief marketing & communications officer, SoundExchange; and, Katherine Wolfgang, head of public relations, CBC. Deborah Parenti, publisher, RadioInk, RBR and TVBR will continue to serve as a Director at Large of AWMF.

AWMF is also pleased to announce that AWM/F board members Heather Cohen, Annie Howelland Mike McVay will continue to serve as chairs for the Gracie Awards. Learn more about the Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, at https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/.

As AWM kicks off its 70 th anniversary celebrations, there are ways to stay involved. Follow AWM's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, sign up for the FastForward Newsletter, and enjoy the growing range of member benefits by becoming a member of AWM today.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community - whether type of media, job or global location - that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF): In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook . For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-alliance-for-women-in-media-and-its-foundation-announce-the-2021-board-of-directors-301229164.html

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media