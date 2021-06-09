The Alliance For Physician Certification And Advancement Teams Up To Ensure Proper Use Of Ultrasound By Physical Therapists

Leading organizations in physical therapy, ultrasound education, and certification combine forces to help physical therapists gain the skills they need to deliver higher quality patient care.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos ™ today announced that its council, The Alliance for Physician Certifications and Advancement ™ (APCA ™), has partnered with The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), The Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapy, and The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM). The four organizations have developed a pathway to ensure that APTA's physical therapist members can receive ultrasound training through AIUM and are provided the opportunity to earn the Registered in Musculoskeletal (RMSK) sonography certification from APCA.

Physical therapists are among the many medical professionals that have greater access to ultrasound technology. While access to ultrasound is expanding, the need for training and certification is paramount for physical therapists to deliver faster and more accurate diagnoses, improve potential for better outcomes and instill greater confidence in patients.

The combined effort will not only help bridge the gap for physical therapists in their pursuit of individual competency, but it will also bolster practice accreditation. By successfully completing the training and certification, physical therapists improve their practice's eligibility for AIUM practice accreditation, which can impact insurance preference and establish credibility for patients.

"APCA's primary goal is to raise the global standards for medical imaging through certification. We are continually identifying new areas of practice which would benefit from our assessment programs," said Todd Stitik, MD, Chair of the RMSK Assessment Committee. "Physical therapists, Occupational Therapists and others that use MSK ultrasound can greatly benefit from certification and are a key part of our long-term mission to promote excellent patient care through the highest standards of assessments and certification in medical imaging."

About Inteleos Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® ( ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ ( APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world

About APTA APTA is a community of 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and physical therapy students who are dedicated to pursuing our transformative vision for the physical therapy profession.

About AIUM The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) is a multidisciplinary medical association of more than 9,000 physicians, sonographers, scientists, students, and other health care providers. It is dedicated to cultivating a global multidisciplinary community engaged in the use of medical ultrasound.

