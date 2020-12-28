The All-New Nutrisystem® Adapts To A Person's Unique Metabolism

New Personalized Nutrisystem Program Is Designed To Support Sustainable, Healthy Weight Loss as 76% of Americans Claim To Have Gained Weight During the COVID-19 Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products, today announced the launch of the All-New Nutrisystem®, an easy-to-follow weight loss program tailored to a person's unique metabolism. The personal plan adapts calorie goals as the individual progresses through their weight loss journey. The All-New Nutrisystem integrates the science of metabolic adaptation to support sustainable, healthy weight loss, and helps avoid plateaus and yo-yo dieting.

"In a world where personalization reigns supreme, people are looking for individualized solutions that not only help them lose weight, but also teach them how to keep it off," said Steve Mikulak, chief revenue officer, Nutrisystem. "This is true now more than ever, given three out of four Americans have gained weight during the pandemic."

Seventy-six percent of Americans gained up to 16 pounds while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent OnePoll survey completed on behalf of Nutrisystem. "The introduction of our new program not only underscores our commitment to the ever-changing health and wellness needs of millions of Americans, but it also demonstrates our focus on innovation and delivering plans backed by science," added Mikulak.

Personal Plans Backed by Nutrition Science and New NuMi SmartAdapt™

The All-New Nutrisystem is part of a multiyear effort to recognize that everyone 's body is different and has unique nutritional needs. The new program combines the power of personalization with structured, portion-controlled meal plans that take into account a person 's unique metabolism. Each person 's plan adjusts as they progress throughout their weight loss journey.

Nutrisystem has combined evidence-based nutrition with a personalized approach to weight loss that encourages a balanced intake of macro and micronutrients for each individual 's needs. The All-New Nutrisystem introduces the power and individuality of each person's TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure). The program 's algorithm integrates a scientifically validated formula using the customer 's biometrics, including age, gender, weight, height and activity level. It further adjusts to account for metabolic adaptations to ensure healthy, sustainable weight loss. In addition, food recommendations are suggested based on the same criteria. As the customer loses weight, the meal plan adjusts to promote continued weight loss.

"Studies have shown that a personalized approach to nutrition leads to better and more sustained adherence," said Courtney McCormick, MPH, RDN, LDN, manager, clinical research and nutrition, Nutrisystem. "And in a recent clinical study testing the personalized Nutrisystem program, users sustained steady weight loss results while enjoying the foods they love. Unlike other diets that require fasting, with the All-New Nutrisystem, you can eat more food than on our prior programs and still lose weight."

An integral part of the All-New Nutrisystem is the brand new NuMi SmartAdapt™ feature of the NuMi® app. NuMi SmartAdapt recalculates the customer's calorie goal and meal plan when weight loss milestones are reached. It also identifies when someone may be in a weight loss plateau, adjusts the individual's plan to help "bust through" that plateau, and supports ongoing weight loss.

In addition, NuMi provides personalized meal plans, grocery guides, content and recipes to support customers along their journey. Nutrisystem also delivers recipes, tips and other health and wellness-related content via its blog, The Leaf , further helping thousands of customers who are striving to live a healthier lifestyle.

An Evolved and Modernized Brand

In recognition of the ever-changing consumer and market landscape, Nutrisystem will launch a fully integrated marketing campaign in 2021 for linear television, connected TV, digital video, display and social media. The All-New Nutrisystem campaign will include both brand support and direct response advertisements. As in years past, Nutrisystem will be one of the most dominant brands on television and will continue to accelerate its digital presence.

"With the All-New Nutrisystem comes a new integrated marketing campaign that is designed to raise brand awareness and drive program orders," said Cathy Boyle, senior vice president, creative and content strategy, Nutrisystem. "Our strategy is continuously evolving, and we are meeting our customers where they are ― whether that be on social media, through streaming video services or on cable television."

The campaign will feature ads promoting a new Partner Plan, which the company soft-launched in the third quarter of 2020. "Research continues to show that dieting with a partner leads to greater success and helps people maintain their weight loss," added Boyle. "The Partner Plan enables two people living in the same home to experience the benefits of losing weight together."

Elevated Food and Nutrition Portfolio

Nutrisystem is committed to continually elevating the nutritional quality, taste and overall appeal of its food through innovation and its Food and Nutrition Mission, an ongoing effort to make its foods fresher, labels cleaner and approach to ingredients more transparent.

The All-New Nutrisystem includes delicious foods created with the right balance of carbs, proteins and fats that are delivered directly to the customer 's door. For 2021, Nutrisystem is also adding 25 new on-trend foods to its menu of more than 150 delicious, nutritious meals and snacks, including zesty pizza bowls, flatbreads and plant-based favorites.

"Sixty-three percent of Americans surveyed by OnePoll said that because of the pandemic, they are placing a greater priority on improving their diet," said David Burton, chief operating officer, Nutrisystem. "Our priority continues to be delivering portion-controlled, delicious meals and snacks efficiently and safely to the customer 's door ― especially during these unprecedented times."

Fresh-frozen meals are included in 80% of plans that Nutrisystem customers purchase. To give menu flexibility and help customers learn to sustain weight loss, plans also combine customer-purchased fresh grocery items and some meals on their own.

For more information on the All-New Nutrisystem, please visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem ®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products. The company has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem 's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans designed to address each person's unique metabolism. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission ― which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, colors from synthetic sources, high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats ― reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com .

