The All-New IPhone 12 Pro Max And IPhone 12 Mini With 5G Now Available At T-Mobile - The Nation's Largest 5G Network

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini starting today. Both models support an advanced 5G experience tapping into all three layers of T-Mobile's 5G network - America's first and largest nationwide 5G network. The iPhone 12 Pro Max provides a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order at T-Mobile starting today, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.t-mobile.com.

"T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network — America's largest — combined with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini brings a powerful 5G experience for people across the country," said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. "As the only wireless provider with the right mix of dedicated 5G spectrum to deliver both meaningful coverage and speed — along with a slew of offers, such as a free iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini — T-Mobile is the perfect place to light up these impressive new 5G-enabled iPhones!"

New and existing customers can get the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini for $0 and up to $950 off the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 30 monthly bill credits when adding a line and trading in an eligible iPhone.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide 1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance 2, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision 3, and more. Customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, featuring an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on iPhone Pro Max, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments.

Photographers gain even more creative control with the all-new Apple ProRAW 4, and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro Max, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro Max, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduces MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone. 5

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini brings a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities. And, iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) 6 — iPhone 12 mini is re-architected to pack all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size while still delivering an impressively large and immersive Super Retina XDR edge-to-edge display. iPhone mini introduces MagSafe and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made, and offers industry-leading IP68 water resistance. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 mini which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 mini features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing low-light photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.

Starting this Friday, November 6, T-Mobile customers have a bevy of offers to choose from:

iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini for free with 30 or 24 monthly bill credits respectively when trading in an eligible iPhone and adding a new line of service. That means, at the end of those months, you'll have paid a grand total of $0 — zero, zip, nada — plus the sales tax for the new iPhone. T-Mobile for Business customers can get this deal too!

Two iPhone 12 Pro Maxs or two iPhone 12 Pros with 2 new lines for just $100/month with 30 monthly bill credits and eligible iPhone trade-in. That's up to $950 off each device!

Up to half off the iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro with 30 monthly bill credits and just a trade in! That's a savings of up to $550 off.

Eligible customers (business customers, too!) who have been with T-Mobile, including Sprint, for 5+ years can get $200 back via prepaid Mastercard after rebate on any new iPhone 12 when they trade or turn in any active iPhone on any plan. This can be combined with the half off deal for a savings of up to $750!

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, now covering 270 million people across 1.4 million square miles with low-band extended range 5G. And the Un-carrier has been quickly rolling out its ultra-high capacity mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz) - now reaching 410 cities and towns across the US with plans to cover 100 million people by end of the year. T-Mobile's 2.5 GHz spectrum is the sweet spot for 5G, giving customers both broad coverage and blazing fast speeds - 7.5x faster than today's average LTE speeds - with peaks nearing 1 Gbps. Plus, T-Mobile is the ONLY wireless provider with spectrum dedicated to 5G across low-, mid- and high-bands.

For more details on offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. Head here for more on T-Mobile for Business offers. And for more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit www.apple.com.

If you cancel your line before receiving all promotional bill credits, you may owe up to the full device value (e.g., iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB $1,099.99) on required finance agreement(s); if cancelling your account, contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you've cancelled voice lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. Free 12/12 Mini/$950 Off 12 Max: Max 4 discounted devices/account. $550 Off: Max 12/account. $200 Rebate:Rebate via virtual prepaid card (T-Mobile) or 30 monthly bill credits (Sprint). Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Allow 6-8 weeks. Max 4/account. Essentials: During congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization.Without AutoPay, $5 more/line on lines 1-6. 5Gcoverage not available in some areas; some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.

2 iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

3 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV.

4 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

5 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

6 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund's COVID-19 response.

