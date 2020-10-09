The All-new Courtney Immersive Experience At American Girl Place New York. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today announced its must-have holiday products for the 2020 season, including its new historical...

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (MAT) - Get Report, today announced its must-have holiday products for the 2020 season, including its new historical character from the '80s, a limited-edition holiday collector doll bedecked with Swarovski ® crystals, a host of doll- and girl-sized outfits and premium accessories designed to provide lasting play. All items are available now at AmericanGirl.com and at American Girl stores nationwide.

American Girl's limited edition Sugar Plum Fairy collector doll with 240 Swarovski crystals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Totally Tubular Courtney Moore™

American Girl's newest historical character Courtney Moore, an avid gamer growing up in 1986, brings the pop-culture-defining decade to life for girls with a product world that includes the 18-inch doll and book, plus a collection of '80s-inspired outfits, accessories, and toys, including Courtney's Bedroom Set and Courtney's PAC-MAN™ Arcade Game.

Starting today, visitors to American Girl Place New York can flash back to the '80s in Courtney's all-new immersive experience, featuring a life-size replica of Courtney's bedroom with her signature hot pink bunk bed and a revolving closet that mixes and matches her bold fashions. Fans can also take a selfie with Courtney's larger-than-life boombox and, for the gamer in all of us, attempt to beat her high score on the two full-size PAC-MAN™ games in the totally rad arcade.

Limited-Edition Nutcracker Collection

Girls can recreate the magical holiday story of the timeless Nutcracker ballet with this limited-edition collection completely reimagined for American Girl. The 2020 series features the company's first-ever, limited-edition Nutcracker Sugar Plum Fairy collector doll that shimmers with more than 240 crystals from Swarovski and arrives in a keepsake Nutcracker box, along with a numbered collectible card with story excerpt. Only 5,000 Sugar Plum Fairy collector dolls have been made worldwide. The collection also includes the limited-edition Nutcracker Mouse King & Land of the Sweets Outfit Set and Nutcracker Sugar Plum Fairy Outfit, plus a Nutcracker Land of the Sweets Ornament embellished with Swarovski crystals and a tulle tutu.

This November, fans will also have the opportunity to bid on three exclusive American Girl Holiday Collector dolls bespoke with thousands of Swarovski crystals with all proceeds benefiting First Responders Children's Foundation.

American Girl Truly Me™ Holiday Wows

American Girl's contemporary line of 18-inch dolls, outfits, and accessories has gifts to make the season bright—from the All That Glitters Dress for Girls and Dolls and Peace, Love & Joy PJs for Girls and Dolls to the well-stocked American Girl Kitchen featuring more than 60 pieces and a sleek, rose-gold-hued remote-control Sports Car.

AG Fashion Show ™ Snow Fancy Collection

Insta-stars Leah and Ava Clements are back this year with a festive fashion drop of cool looks for the holiday season. The new AG Fashion Show x Clements Twins Snow Fancy Collection features stylish doll and girl outfits, including a purple velour dress, a sparkly silver skirt, and a cozy white coat with furry trim, plus many more styles and accessories.

2020 Girl of the Year ™ Joss Kendrick ™

Joss, American Girl's 2020 Girl of the Year, is a fierce athlete born with hearing loss and a passion for surfing and competitive cheer. Fans can play out Joss's adventures in the cheer gym or on the ocean waves with Joss's Ultimate Collection and the fully-loaded Volkswagen Surf Bus in partnership with Volkswagen accessories.

These holiday products and the rest of American Girl's assortment of hundreds of items are available now at AmericanGirl.com and at American Girl stores nationwide.

