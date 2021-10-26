The Alkaline Water Company Will Be Available In 350 Premium GNC Retail Locations

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage ® company, is pleased to announce its products will now be sold and distributed through leading global...

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage ® company, is pleased to announce its products will now be sold and distributed through leading global health and wellness retailer, GNC. Alkaline88 ® 1-Liter and 2-Liter bottles will be available in the refrigerated cooler section of 350 of the top U.S. retail locations of GNC.

"As we continue to work towards our fiscal year 2022 revenue and distribution goals, GNC kickstarts the specialty retail channel. GNC is a global leader in health and wellness with over 2,350 retail locations across the country. They are known for products and services that help people live well. We are pleased to offer our Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 water to their health-conscious consumers in 1-liter and 2-liter bottles. Alkaline88 will be available in refrigerated coolers in 350 premier GNC retail locations throughout the USA," said Ricky Wright, President & CEO of the Alkaline Water Company.

Wright continues, "Sales of our single serves continue to grow, building on a record quarter for cases sold. Being in GNC's coolers will be a great way to add momentum to our single serve sizes. In brick and motor retailers, more single-serve beverages are sold in grab-and-go coolers than any other location. Alkaline88 has proven itself to its clients as a brand with tremendous pull through and repeat customers. GNC has thousands of locations across the country, and we believe this is an opportunity for significant expansion with GNC."

Josh Burris, Chief Executive Officer at GNC, added, "We are excited to launch this partnership with The Alkaline Water Company and offer our consumers a healthy enhanced water solution in a category that is seeing significant growth. At GNC, we've always committed to helping our consumers Live Well by providing the best and healthiest products available on the market, making this partnership a natural fit."

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage ® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label "Clean Beverage." Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company's products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About GNC:

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions to help consumers live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.

