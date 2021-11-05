The Alkaline Water Company To Host Conference Call To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer...

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer David Guarino will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The call will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release outlining their financial results after market close on that date and will also post it on their website at www.thealkalinewaterco.com before the call. This call may include material information not included in the press release.

Conference Call Details:Date: November 9, 2021Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-3088Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-389-0927Conference ID Number: 13725006

Participating on the call will be the Company's President and CEO Richard A. Wright and Chief Financial Officer David Guarino, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the second quarter and the outlook for the rest of fiscal year 2022.

To join the live conference call, please dial into the above-referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time.

A replay will be available for one week starting on November 9, 2021, at approximately 9 PM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage ® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label "Clean Beverage." Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company's products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005221/en/