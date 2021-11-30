The Alkaline Water Company Enjoys Success In Preliminary Direct Store Delivery Rollout

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage ® company, announced today that its preliminary Direct-Store-Delivery programs with Hensley Beverage, Nevada Beverage, and Mahaska have shown impressive early success, adding thousands of convenience stores to the brand's retail footprint.

"Our Direct-Store-Delivery partnerships are already exceeding expectations," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "As one example, sales through Hensley were 578% of what we forecasted for Q2 of fiscal 2022. We're very pleased with this early DSD success, which has played a huge roll in increasing our presence, brand velocity, and overall sales in the convenience store channel. The power of a DSD network means that Alkaline88 ® can now be found in premium c-store chains and independent stores throughout these regions."

In addition to shelf-presence in hundreds of independent convenience stores in the Southwest, Alkaline88 is now available in premium chains in Arizona and Nevada like QT, Speedee Mart, Cobblestone, Get-N-Go, The Carioca Co., Pit Stop, Super Pumper, and others. Well over a thousand high-volume convenience stores within the DSD footprint have recently begun to carry Alkaline88 single-serve bottles.

"Having DSD partners has allowed us to leverage their reputation to introduce our brand to new buyers," continued Mr. Wright. "From there, our portfolio of superior products has earned us shelf space in convenience and mom-and-pop stores across Nevada, Arizona, and the Midwest. Additionally, a number of premium retailers outside of the c-store channel have switched to our DSD partners, so shoppers will begin to see more Alakline88 endcap displays and an all-around better brand presence in some of their favorite stores.

"We are optimistic for the future. We have received authorization from many premium c-store chains and are awaiting their resets to further increase our c-store footprint within our DSD network. We are currently in less than 20% of the C-stores across the country, where over 1.4 billion dollars of enhanced water was sold last year, so we see a lot of potential in this channel. Based on the success we are seeing from DSDs in increased revenue and brand penetration, we are currently evaluating adding additional DSD networks in the Northeast and Northwest."

