The Alano Club Of Kent County Launches New Website With LaFleur

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaFleur, a local digital marketing agency, recently launched a new website for Grand Rapids-based nonprofit the Alano Club of Kent County as part of the agency's annual nonprofit website initiative. Each year, LaFleur selects one local nonprofit and builds them a website at no charge.

"As a team, we chose the Alano Club because they fulfill an important community need by supporting individuals and families affected by addiction," said Sarah LaFleur, the agency's community relations manager.

The Alano Club of Kent County: Addiction Support in Grand RapidsFounded in 1952, the Alano Club of Kent County is a nonprofit that supports the West Michigan community in addiction recovery. The organization hosts 17 different recovery support groups and directly helps thousands of people each year.

Alano Club Executive Director Grant Young says the population the Alano Club serves has been disproportionately affected during the COVID-19 crisis, and the nonprofit hasn't been able to gather and perform community outreach like they normally would. Nevertheless, the Club has reopened its doors since the shutdown in efforts to serve the newcomer, while practicing safety in compliance with C.D.C. guidelines.

"This new website comes at a critical time where awareness of our services and financial support are essential to ensure our Club's mission continues to reach individuals and their families who are affected by addiction," Young says.

New Website Focuses on Clear Calls to ActionThe Alano Club wanted their new website to have more visibility in search engines and a better user experience for site visitors.

"Our new website needed to serve two functions really well," says Grant Young. "The first is that we needed [to make sure] individuals looking to join our fellowship could easily find our meetings schedule. The second is that we needed an easy and straightforward way for users to make a donation, because we depend on the generous support of donors."

The LaFleur team optimized the club's website content, incorporating essential keywords to improve the Alano Club's visibility in search engine results.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for individuals looking for the community at the Alano Club to find and access the organization's services," says Sarah LaFleur. "COVID-19 has presented so many challenges, and we hope their new site helps more people find and support them."

As the Alano Club navigates challenges presented by the pandemic, they continue to provide year-round essential support to their community.

"Our mission is to serve those who are affected by or recovering from addiction by providing a welcoming place for support, meetings, and fellowship, and we wanted our website to reflect that," says Grant Young. "Now, when you visit our website, it's bright and clean and conveys that we are glad they found us. I am very grateful for LaFleur's talents to help shape our website, in efforts to serve the newcomer at our best, and their kindness and hard work will echo."

To learn more about the Alano Club of Kent County and their mission, visit their new website at gralanoclub.org.

LaFleur Is Committed to Community OutreachThis project is part of LaFleur's broader community engagement program, which allows LaFleur employees to volunteer time and skills to local organizations.

Next year's nonprofit initiative will be announced in early spring. Throughout the rest of the year, the LaFleur team volunteers at least once a month at local nonprofits in the Greater Grand Rapids Area. Recent volunteer activities have included work at the Humane Society of West Michigan, H.U.G.S. Ranch, the Children's Healing Center, and Slow Food West Michigan.

To learn more about LaFleur's recent volunteer work and commitment to community outreach, visit the agency's website at lafleur.marketing/community-outreach.

About LaFleur LaFleur is a forward-thinking digital marketing partner for growing businesses across the country. We create innovative, data-driven marketing strategies and assets for a wide range of clients that include law firms, healthcare organizations, and more. To learn about LaFleur, visit our website at lafleur.marketing .

