The AKC Museum Of The Dog Re-Opens Its Doors With "Presidential Dogs" Exhibit

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Museum of the Dog is excited to re-open its doors and also to announce its next exhibit. The "Presidential Dogs" exhibition will be on display beginning September 8 th and will run through January 2021. A sneak-peek into this exhibit will be available upon the Museum's re-opening on August 25 th.

The exhibition will look back on the different breeds of dogs that have lived at the White House. It will explore their history, highlight specific dogs that were owned by US presidents, and examine the influence these breeds had on the dog world as well as the American public at large.

From George Washington's Foxhounds to Bo and Sunny, the Portuguese Water Dogs owned by the Obamas, this exhibit will examine the role of dogs in American presidential history. The exhibition will contain artwork from the MoD collection, historic documents from the AKC archives, and photo reproductions. Some breeds highlighted in the upcoming exhibit will include Airedale Terriers, Beagles, Cocker Spaniels, Collies, English Springer Spaniels, Foxhounds, Golden Retrievers, Newfoundlands, Portuguese Water Dogs, Scottish Terriers and Welsh Terriers.

Using the AKC Museum of the Dog app (available on Google Play Store and the App store), visitors will be able to vote for their favorite presidential dog featured in the new exhibit.

"The majority of our presidents have shared the White House with a dog and these presidential pooches have become an integral piece of our history," said Executive Director Alan Fausel. "The new 'Presidential Dogs' exhibit looks back at some of the most famous four-legged friends in American History and we are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the AKC Museum of the Dog with such an important historical exhibition."

