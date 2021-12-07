The AerAdvise Team Were Pleased To Assist Emerald Airlines In Receiving Their EASA Part-CAMO Approval And AOC From The IAA.

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerAdvise provided support in the development of the Emerald Airlines Continuing Airworthiness Exposition (CAME), Approved Maintenance Programme (AMP) and Minimum Equipment List (MEL) as well as input towards the...

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerAdvise provided support in the development of the Emerald Airlines Continuing Airworthiness Exposition (CAME), Approved Maintenance Programme (AMP) and Minimum Equipment List (MEL) as well as input towards the initial set up of Emerald Airlines CAMO. In addition, AerAdvise provided support to Emerald Airlines in the delivery of their first ATR72 aircraft.

Pat Toner, AerAdvise CEO & Founder, commented: "We are excited to evolve our working relationship with Emerald Airlines, in assisting this new Irish airline in achieving its CAMO certificate. Emerald is an important part of our aviation system in Ireland, so we have experienced first-hand Emerald's performance-driven and entrepreneurial culture, proven success in building and extending the Emerald brand and their strong airline product innovation. We believe this relationship will create compelling and sustainable value for our AerAdvise regulated technical services business and our shareholders."

Commenting on the announcement, Conor McCarthy, CEO and Founder of Emerald Airlines said: "We are very pleased with the outcome of our work with AerAdvise. The CAMO certificate was a key milestone to achieving our AOC and enables us to perform the continuing airworthiness management of our ATR FLEET."

About AerAdvise

AerAdvise focus on offering personal customer service and tailored technical solutions to aircraft owners, lessors and airlines. We are approved to manage the airworthiness of aircraft registered on any EASA member state registry in addition to 2-REG and Cayman.

For more information regarding AerAdvise and to be added to the email distribution list, please visit www.aeradvise.com or contact us on info@aeradvise.com. Follow the AerAdvise LinkedIn page for updates on projects and the AerAdvise part-CAMO approvals.

